Updated 18 September 2025 at 18:44 IST
Suzuki Access 125 vs TVS Jupiter 125 - How Are They Different?
Suzuki vs TVS: The Suzuki Access 125 and the TVS Jupiter 125 are strong rivals in the 125cc scooter segment in the market. Here's a quick comparison for buyers:
- Automobile News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Suzuki vs TVS: If you are planning to buy a 125cc scooter, there are multiple choices available in the market. In this segment, the Suzuki Access 125 is a popular choice in the market. It has decent features and a smooth 125cc engine. On the other hand, it competes with the TVS Jupiter 125. It has a similar feature list and is available in multiple colours and variants to choose from.
Here is a quick comparison of the Suzuki Access 125 and the TVS Jupiter 125 for buyers:
Suzuki Access 125 vs TVS Jupiter 125 - Price
Before the GST cut, the price of the Suzuki Access 125 was ₹1 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. On the other hand, the price of the TVS Jupiter 125 starts at ₹1.06 lakh (on-road, Noida) before GST reduction.
Suzuki Access 125 vs TVS Jupiter 125 - Colours
You can choose the Suzuki Access 125 from six colour options. On the other side, you can choose the TVS Jupiter 125 from 12 colour options.
Suzuki Access 125 vs TVS Jupiter 125 - Features
The Suzuki Access 125 is a feature-loaded offering in the market. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity, a digital instrument cluster, LED headlamps, and others. On the other hand, the TVS Jupiter is equipped with a USB charger, Bluetooth connectivity, a digital instrument cluster, LED headlamps, an external fuel filler cap, and others.
Suzuki Access 125 vs TVS Jupiter 125 - Fuel Efficiency
As per ARAI, the TVS Jupiter 125 has a claimed fuel efficiency of 50 km/L. On the other side, the Suzuki Access 125 has a claimed fuel efficiency of 45 km/L.
Suzuki Access 125 vs TVS Jupiter 125 - Engine Specifications
The Suzuki Access 125 has a 125cc air-cooled petrol engine, which makes 8.3 bhp and 10.2Nm of peak torque. On the other side, the TVS Jupiter 125 has a 125cc single-cylinder petrol engine, which makes 8.04 bhp and 10.5 Nm of peak torque.
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 18 September 2025 at 18:44 IST