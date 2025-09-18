Suzuki Access 125 vs TVS Jupiter 125 - How Are They Different?

Suzuki vs TVS: If you are planning to buy a 125cc scooter, there are multiple choices available in the market. In this segment, the Suzuki Access 125 is a popular choice in the market. It has decent features and a smooth 125cc engine. On the other hand, it competes with the TVS Jupiter 125. It has a similar feature list and is available in multiple colours and variants to choose from.

Here is a quick comparison of the Suzuki Access 125 and the TVS Jupiter 125 for buyers:

Suzuki Access 125 vs TVS Jupiter 125 - Price

Before the GST cut, the price of the Suzuki Access 125 was ₹1 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. On the other hand, the price of the TVS Jupiter 125 starts at ₹1.06 lakh (on-road, Noida) before GST reduction.

Suzuki Access 125 vs TVS Jupiter 125 - Colours

You can choose the Suzuki Access 125 from six colour options. On the other side, you can choose the TVS Jupiter 125 from 12 colour options.

Suzuki Access 125 vs TVS Jupiter 125 - Features

The Suzuki Access 125 is a feature-loaded offering in the market. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity, a digital instrument cluster, LED headlamps, and others. On the other hand, the TVS Jupiter is equipped with a USB charger, Bluetooth connectivity, a digital instrument cluster, LED headlamps, an external fuel filler cap, and others.

Suzuki Access 125 vs TVS Jupiter 125 - Fuel Efficiency

As per ARAI, the TVS Jupiter 125 has a claimed fuel efficiency of 50 km/L. On the other side, the Suzuki Access 125 has a claimed fuel efficiency of 45 km/L.

Suzuki Access 125 vs TVS Jupiter 125 - Engine Specifications