Suzuki Avenis 2025 Get New Base Variant: Check Details

Updated May 17th 2025, 17:11 IST
New 125cc Scooter: Suzuki Motorcycles has launched its Avenis, with a new Standard variant for buyers in India. According to Suzuki, the new variant is OBD-2B compliant for stricter emission norms and is the base variant in the Avenis lineup. Earlier, the auto manufacturer had updated the Avenis with the OBD-2B emission norms compliance. Buyers can choose the Standard variant from four colour options.
“The launch of the OBD-2B compliant Suzuki Avenis Standard Variant reflects our focus on delivering products that meet the latest environmental standards without compromising on style, performance, or convenience. It is a great choice for riders looking for a reliable and stylish scooter," Mr Deepak Mutreja, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India said.
Here’s everything buyers need to know about the 2025 Suzuki Avenis Standard Variant:
The price of the Suzuki Avenis Standard variant is ₹91,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
The buyers of the Suzuki Avenis Standard variant can choose from following colour options:
The design of the Suzuki Avenis Standard variant remains unchanged. It has LED headlamps, tail lamps, and the smart start stop switch is neatly integrated. It has a 21.8L under-seat storage space on offer.
The feature list on the Suzuki Avenis Standard variant includes a digital instrument cluster, USB charging, eco mode indicator, Bluetooth connectivity, and more.
The engine on the Standard variant remains unchanged. It is the same 124cc single-cylinder air cooled petrol engine, making 8.58 bhp and 10 Nm of peak torque.
Recently, Suzuki Motorcycles has updated its Access 125 with a new digital instrument cluster, which the company calls the Ride Connect TFT Edition for buyers, at ₹1.02 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Published May 17th 2025, 17:11 IST