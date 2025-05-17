Suzuki Avenis 2025 Get New Base Variant: Check Details

New 125cc Scooter: Suzuki Motorcycles has launched its Avenis, with a new Standard variant for buyers in India. According to Suzuki, the new variant is OBD-2B compliant for stricter emission norms and is the base variant in the Avenis lineup. Earlier, the auto manufacturer had updated the Avenis with the OBD-2B emission norms compliance. Buyers can choose the Standard variant from four colour options.

“The launch of the OBD-2B compliant Suzuki Avenis Standard Variant reflects our focus on delivering products that meet the latest environmental standards without compromising on style, performance, or convenience. It is a great choice for riders looking for a reliable and stylish scooter," Mr Deepak Mutreja, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India said.

Here’s everything buyers need to know about the 2025 Suzuki Avenis Standard Variant:

Suzuki Avenis Standard Variant Price:

The price of the Suzuki Avenis Standard variant is ₹91,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Suzuki Avenis Standard Variant Colour Options

The buyers of the Suzuki Avenis Standard variant can choose from following colour options:

Sparkle Black / Pearl Glacier White,

Glossy Sparkle Black / Pearl Mira Red,

Champion Yellow No. 2 / Glossy Sparkle Black,

Glossy Sparkle Black

Suzuki Avenis Standard Variant Design:

The design of the Suzuki Avenis Standard variant remains unchanged. It has LED headlamps, tail lamps, and the smart start stop switch is neatly integrated. It has a 21.8L under-seat storage space on offer.

Suzuki Avenis Standard Variant Features:

The feature list on the Suzuki Avenis Standard variant includes a digital instrument cluster, USB charging, eco mode indicator, Bluetooth connectivity, and more.

Suzuki Avenis Standard Variant Engine:

The engine on the Standard variant remains unchanged. It is the same 124cc single-cylinder air cooled petrol engine, making 8.58 bhp and 10 Nm of peak torque.

Other Update in Suzuki Scooters: