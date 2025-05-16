Vicky Kaushal Birthday Special: 3 Luxury SUVs Owned by Sam Bahadur's Lead Actor in India

Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: Vicky Kaushal is a famous Bollywood actor, is marking his 37th birthday today. He is popular for his movies like Sam Bahadur, Chhava, Dunki, and others. Since he is a popular Bollywood celebrity in India, his car collection comprises multiple luxury SUVs like the Range Rover, BMW, and others.

Here is a list of the top three luxury SUVs owned by Vicky Kaushal in India:

Land Rover Range Rover

The first luxury SUV on the list is the Land Rover Range Rover. This luxury SUV is the flagship offering in the Land Rover lineup and is owned by many other celebrities as well. Vicky is spotted multiple times in his Land Rover Range Rover, and his SUV is finished blue exterior paint shade and has tan brown interiors. Vicky’s Land Rover Range Rover is equipped with a 3.0L six-cylinder petrol engine.

BMW X5

The next luxury SUV in Vicky Kaushal’s garage is the BMW X5. BMW positions the X5 between the X3 and the X7. The X5 has a bold exterior design, spacious interiors and is available in a petrol and a diesel engine option. Currently, the BMW X5 is available in four variant options to choose from, and there is a 3.0L petrol and a 3.0L diesel engine on offer.

Currently, the price of the BMW X5 is ₹1.13 crore (on-road, Noida) for the xDrive40i xLine variant.

Mercedes Benz GLC

The third luxury SUV on the list that is their in Vicky Kaushal’s garage is a mid-size luxury SUV, the Mercedes Benz GLC. The GLC is a popular luxury SUV, and many businessmens, Bollywood celebrities, and more. It has sharp exterior looks, has a feature-loaded cabin and powerful performance from engine. It is available in a single petrol and diesel engine.