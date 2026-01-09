Updated 9 January 2026 at 16:08 IST
Suzuki eAccess Launched in India - Price, Features, Range, & More
Suzuki Motorcycles has forayed into the electric two-wheeler market and has launched the eAccess for the Indian market. It is offered in four colour options and has a claimed range of 95km. Here's everything you need to know:
Suzuki eAccess Launched: Suzuki Motorcycles has forayed into the electric two-wheeler market and has launched the eAccess for the Indian market. It was first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo in 2025, and the automaker will manufacture the eAccess at its Gurugram plant. It is offered with four colour options and a single battery pack. It rivals the TVS iQube, Ather Rizta, Ola S1 and Bajaj Chetak in its segment. The company has also commenced the bookings for the eAccess.
"The Suzuki e-ACCESS represents Suzuki's first global strategic battery electric vehicle. It offers long-life battery, agile handling, seamless acceleration and high-quality fit & finish. With every element designed thoughtfully to make ownership easy, enjoyable, and worry-free, we remain 'By Your Side', supporting customers throughout their electric mobility journey." Kenichi Umeda - Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Suzuki eAccess:
Suzuki eAccess Price
The price of the Suzuki eAccess starts at ₹1.88 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in a single variant.
Suzuki eAccess Colours
You can choose the Suzuki eAccess from four colour options. These are:
- Metallic Mat Black No.2 / Metallic Mat Bordeaux Red
- Pearl Grace White / Metallic Mat Fibroin Grey
- Pearl Jade Green / Metallic Mat Fibroin Grey
- Metallic Mat Stellar Blue / Metallic Mat Fibroin Grey
Suzuki eAccess Features
The Suzuki eAccess comes with a decent feature list. It has three riding modes, which are Eco, Ride A, and Ride B; regen modes, reverse mode; a digital instrument cluster; and others. Moreover, it also gets Bluetooth connectivity and a USB charging socket to charge your phone.
Suzuki eAccess Charging
Suzuki says the eAccess can go from 0-80 per cent in 4 hours and 30 minutes if you use the portable charger. However, by using the fast charger, it takes 2 hours and 12 minutes to get a full charge.
Suzuki eAccess Performance
The Suzuki eAccess has a 4.1kW motor, which makes 15Nm of torque.
Suzuki eAccess Range
The Suzuki eAccess has a 3.07kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 95km.
