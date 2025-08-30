Suzuki Gixxer 250,SF 250 Recalled in India - Check Details

Suzuki Bikes Recalled: Suzuki Motorcycles has issued a voluntary recall of its Gixxer 250, SF 250 in India. According to the Society of Indian Automotive Manufacturers’ recall portal, the motorcycles are being recalled due to a rear brake calliper assembly, which could result in partial wear of the brake pads and a reduction of the braking performance. Additionally, Suzuki has recalled over 5000 units of the Gixxer 250 and the Gixxer SF 250.

Here’s a quick rundown of what you need to know about the Suzuki Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250 recall:

What is the issue with the Suzuki Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250?

According to the SIAM’s recall portal, Suzuki has identified a concern in the rear brake calliper assembly for the DS250 that was installed on the GSX250.

SIAM said,” This can cause improper contact position between the brake pads and the brake disc. If the motorcycle continues to be used in this condition, partial wear of the brake pads will progress, and eventually, the non-worn areas of the brake pads will come into contact, resulting in reduced braking performance.”

Which manufacturer's year units are affected?

Suzuki says 5,145 units that were manufactured between February 2, 2022, to June 4, 2025, have a potential rear brake calliper assembly issue.

How can customers check if their motorcycles are under this recall?

The affected customers can check if their vehicle falls under this recall notice by submitting their unique Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the Suzuki India website or can contacting their nearest Suzuki dealership.

What is the cost of the Suzuki Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250?

The price of the Suzuki Gixxer 250 is ₹2.37 lakh (on-road, Noida), and the price of the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is ₹2.47 lakh (on-road, Noida).

What are the engine specifications of the Suzuki Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250?