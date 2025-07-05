Swift to Punch - Best Cars for City Driving Under ₹8 Lakh in India

Cars Under ₹8 Lakh: If you are looking to buy a new car for city driving, having a comfortable space under ₹8 lakh, there are handful of options to choose from. You have multiple premium hatchbacks, micro SUVs, that has a feature-loaded cabin, and comes in a single petrol engine or have a CNG option on offer. Some popular options which you can consider is the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10, Tata Punch, and others.

Here is a list of the top five cars for city driving under ₹8 lakh which you can check:

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The first budget hatchback on the list which you can check under ₹8 lakh is the Swift. It has decent features like a wireless charger, automatic climate control, and others. It comes with six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, and other features. The Swift has a 1.2L three-cylinder NA petrol engine on offer.

The price of the Swift starts at ₹7.38 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Tata Punch

If you are looking for an SUV feeling under ₹8 lakh, then you can consider the Tata Punch. It is popular for its safety, has features like a sunroof, a wireless charger, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and others. You can select from multiple colour options and has a 1.2L three-cylinder NA petrol engine on offer.

The price of the Punch starts at ₹7.13 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Citroen C3

Citroen C3 is an underrated option under ₹8 lakh segment. It offers good space, have features like a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, digital instrument cluster, and others. Though it misses out some features and the service network is also low, C3 feels upmarket vehicle. It has a 1.2L NA and a 1.2L turbo petrol engine on offer.

The price of the C3 starts at ₹7.12 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is a popular option in the market for city driving under ₹8 lakh budget. It has decent space, offers features like a wireless charger, automatic climate control, cruise control, and others. The Grand i10 Nios has a 1.2L NA petrol engine.

The price of the Grand i10 Nios starts at ₹6.88 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

If you want a premium hatchback on budget, cabin space, and decent features, then you can check the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. It scored a 4-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP. Baleno offers features like a heads-up display, a 360-degree parking camera, automatic climate control, and others. It offers a 1.2L NA petrol engine.