Tata Altroz (2025) vs Hyundai i20 (2023) - Price, Features, Specifications Compared

Updated May 28th 2025, 19:00 IST
Tata Altroz vs Hyundai i20: The premium hatchback segment is popular among buyers as these cars offer decent space, is loaded with features and are either available with a petrol or a diesel engine. Recently, Tata Motors launched its Altroz 2025 in India, with a new design and updated features. However, it competes with the Hyundai i20 in its segment.
Here is a quick comparison of the Tata Altroz 2025 and the Hyundai i20 for prospective buyers:
The price of the Tata Altroz (2025) starts at ₹7.90 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. The price of the Hyundai i20 starts at ₹7.98 lakh (on-road, Noida).
Both the Tata Altroz (2025) and the Hyundai i20 (2023) are feature-loaded offerings in the segment. The Tata Altroz (2025) has a wireless charger, automatic climate control, a sunroof, ambient lighting, a digital instrument cluster with map view, and more. The Hyundai i20 is equipped with a wireless charger, a sunroof, automatic climate control, misses out on ambient lighting, and other features.
Both the Tata Altroz (2025) and the Hyundai i20 comes with six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, and other safety features.
The Tata Altroz (2025) is available with a 1.2L petrol engine and a 1.5L diesel engine on offer. It also has a CNG option to choose from. On the other side, the Hyundai i20 has a single 1.2L petrol engine on offer, paired to a 5MT or a CVT gearbox.
The premium segment hatchbacks are a popular choice. Buyers looking for a diesel engine can check out the Tata Altroz. However, buyers who wish for the CVT gearbox and can compromise on some features can check out the Hyundai i20.
Published May 28th 2025, 19:00 IST