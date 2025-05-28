Tata Altroz (2025) vs Hyundai i20 (2023) - Price, Features, Specifications Compared

Tata Altroz vs Hyundai i20: The premium hatchback segment is popular among buyers as these cars offer decent space, is loaded with features and are either available with a petrol or a diesel engine. Recently, Tata Motors launched its Altroz 2025 in India, with a new design and updated features. However, it competes with the Hyundai i20 in its segment.

Here is a quick comparison of the Tata Altroz 2025 and the Hyundai i20 for prospective buyers:

Tata Altroz (2025) vs Hyundai i20 (2023) - Price

The price of the Tata Altroz (2025) starts at ₹7.90 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. The price of the Hyundai i20 starts at ₹7.98 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Tata Altroz (2025) vs Hyundai i20 (2023) - Features

Both the Tata Altroz (2025) and the Hyundai i20 (2023) are feature-loaded offerings in the segment. The Tata Altroz (2025) has a wireless charger, automatic climate control, a sunroof, ambient lighting, a digital instrument cluster with map view, and more. The Hyundai i20 is equipped with a wireless charger, a sunroof, automatic climate control, misses out on ambient lighting, and other features.

Tata Altroz (2025) vs Hyundai i20 (2023) - Safety Features

Both the Tata Altroz (2025) and the Hyundai i20 comes with six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, and other safety features.

Tata Altroz (2025) vs Hyundai i20 (2023) - Engine Specifications

The Tata Altroz (2025) is available with a 1.2L petrol engine and a 1.5L diesel engine on offer. It also has a CNG option to choose from. On the other side, the Hyundai i20 has a single 1.2L petrol engine on offer, paired to a 5MT or a CVT gearbox.

