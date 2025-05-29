Tata Altroz (2025) vs Toyota Glanza - Which Premium Hatchback to Choose Under ₹12 Lakh?

Altroz (2025) vs Glanza: The premium hatchback segment recently saw the update of the Tata Altroz. It got a new exterior design, a new feature list and a revised interiors as well. However, it competes with the Toyota Glanza in its segment. Both have a decent feature list, have comfortable seating, and reliable petrol engines.

Which one to choose?

Here is a quick comparison of the Tata Altroz 2025 and the Toyota Glanza for buyers:

Tata Altroz (2025) vs Toyota Glanza - Price

The price of the Tata Altroz (2025) starts at ₹7.98 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. The price of the Toyota Glanza is ₹8.22 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Tata Altroz (2025) vs Toyota Glanza - Features

Both the Tata Altroz (2025) and the Toyota Glanza are feature-loaded offering in the segment. The feature list on the Tata Altroz (2025) comprises a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, a digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and others. On the other side, the Toyota Glanza has a heads-up display, a wireless charger, a 9-inch infotainment screen, automatic climate control, and more.

Tata Altroz (2025) vs Toyota Glanza - Safety Features

Both the Tata Altroz (2025) and the Toyota Glanza offer six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, and more.

Tata Altroz (2025) vs Toyota Glanza - Engine Specifications

The Tata Altroz (2025) is available in a 1.2L naturally aspirated inline three-cylinder petrol engine, a 1.5L diesel engine and there is also a CNG option available. Both the engines are either paired with a manual or an AMT or a DCA gearbox. On the other side, the Toyota Glanza has a 1.2L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is also available with a CNG option. This engine is paired with a manual or an AMT gearbox.

Republic Auto Says: