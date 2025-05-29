Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Automobile News /
  • Tata Altroz (2025) vs Toyota Glanza - Which Premium Hatchback to Choose Under ₹12 Lakh?

Updated May 29th 2025, 11:36 IST

Tata Altroz (2025) vs Toyota Glanza - Which Premium Hatchback to Choose Under ₹12 Lakh?

Tata Altroz (2025) vs Toyota Glanza: Tata Motors recently updated the Altroz for the Indian market. It competes with the Toyota Glanza in its segment. Which one to choose?

Reported by: Vatsal Agrawal
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Tata Altroz (2025) vs Toyota Glanza
Tata Altroz (2025) vs Toyota Glanza | Image: Republic

Altroz (2025) vs Glanza: The premium hatchback segment recently saw the update of the Tata Altroz. It got a new exterior design, a new feature list and a revised interiors as well. However, it competes with the Toyota Glanza in its segment. Both have a decent feature list, have comfortable seating, and reliable petrol engines.

Which one to choose?

Here is a quick comparison of the Tata Altroz 2025 and the Toyota Glanza for buyers:

Tata Altroz (2025) vs Toyota Glanza - Price

The price of the Tata Altroz (2025) starts at ₹7.98 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. The price of the Toyota Glanza is ₹8.22 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Tata Altroz (2025) vs Toyota Glanza - Features

Both the Tata Altroz (2025) and the Toyota Glanza are feature-loaded offering in the segment. The feature list on the Tata Altroz (2025) comprises a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, a digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and others. On the other side, the Toyota Glanza has a heads-up display, a wireless charger, a 9-inch infotainment screen, automatic climate control, and more.

Tata Altroz (2025) vs Toyota Glanza - Safety Features

Both the Tata Altroz (2025) and the Toyota Glanza offer six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, and more.

Tata Altroz (2025) vs Toyota Glanza - Engine Specifications

The Tata Altroz (2025) is available in a 1.2L naturally aspirated inline three-cylinder petrol engine, a 1.5L diesel engine and there is also a CNG option available. Both the engines are either paired with a manual or an AMT or a DCA gearbox. On the other side, the Toyota Glanza has a 1.2L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is also available with a CNG option. This engine is paired with a manual or an AMT gearbox.

Republic Auto Says:

Both the Tata Altroz (2025) and the Toyota Glanza are good choices. Buyers who wish for diesel engine and want slightly more features can check out the Tata Altroz 2025. If buyers wish for a better service experience, wants a more reliable and frugal petrol engine can check out the Toyota Glanza. 

Also Read: Honda Rebel 500 vs Benelli Leoncino 500 - Price, Specifications, Features Compared

Published May 29th 2025, 11:36 IST