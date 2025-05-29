Tata Altroz (2025) vs Toyota Glanza - Which Premium Hatchback to Choose Under ₹12 Lakh?

Updated May 29th 2025, 11:36 IST
Altroz (2025) vs Glanza: The premium hatchback segment recently saw the update of the Tata Altroz. It got a new exterior design, a new feature list and a revised interiors as well. However, it competes with the Toyota Glanza in its segment. Both have a decent feature list, have comfortable seating, and reliable petrol engines.
Here is a quick comparison of the Tata Altroz 2025 and the Toyota Glanza for buyers:
The price of the Tata Altroz (2025) starts at ₹7.98 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. The price of the Toyota Glanza is ₹8.22 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.
Both the Tata Altroz (2025) and the Toyota Glanza are feature-loaded offering in the segment. The feature list on the Tata Altroz (2025) comprises a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, a digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and others. On the other side, the Toyota Glanza has a heads-up display, a wireless charger, a 9-inch infotainment screen, automatic climate control, and more.
Both the Tata Altroz (2025) and the Toyota Glanza offer six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, and more.
The Tata Altroz (2025) is available in a 1.2L naturally aspirated inline three-cylinder petrol engine, a 1.5L diesel engine and there is also a CNG option available. Both the engines are either paired with a manual or an AMT or a DCA gearbox. On the other side, the Toyota Glanza has a 1.2L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is also available with a CNG option. This engine is paired with a manual or an AMT gearbox.
Both the Tata Altroz (2025) and the Toyota Glanza are good choices. Buyers who wish for diesel engine and want slightly more features can check out the Tata Altroz 2025. If buyers wish for a better service experience, wants a more reliable and frugal petrol engine can check out the Toyota Glanza.
Published May 29th 2025, 11:36 IST