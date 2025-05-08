Tata Altroz Facelift India Launch on May 22 - Here’s What We Know So Far

Upcoming Tata Cars in India: India’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturer, Tata Motors, is gearing up to launch the Altroz Facelift in India. The automaker has shared a new video teaser, revealing its interiors, features, and other elements of the upcoming model. The Altroz facelift is likely to offer the same powertrain options, while the safety features are still under wraps.

Here’s everything we know so far about the Tata Altroz facelift:

Tata Altroz Facelift Exteriors:

The exterior design of the upcoming Tata Altroz facelift is completely changed. The front profile is revised, having a new design for the headlamps and grill. The bumpers are also revised, and there is some black treatment, which reduces the visual bulk. On the sides, the Altroz facelift will feature flush-door handles that are taken from the Curvv. The alloy wheels are new, and the top-spec variants are expected to run on 16-inch wheels.

The rear of the upcoming Tata Altroz facelift is also revamped. There is a connected LED DRL, bold badging of the Altroz, and more.

Tata Altroz Facelift Interiors:

The interiors of the upcoming Tata Altroz facelift are new. The dashboard is slightly revised, however, the 10.25-inch infotainment screen remains unchanged. The air conditioning controls are also redesigned, and the steering wheel is inspired by the elder sibling Nexon. Further, the instrument cluster is the same unit that we have seen on the Nexon.

Tata Altroz Facelift Features:

According to a video teaser, the upcoming Tata Altroz facelift will offer a long list of convenience features. It will consist of a 360-degree parking camera, a sunroof, automatic climate control, a map view in the instrument cluster, and more. Further, it will also come with ambient lighting, and a wireless charger may be there.

Tata Altroz Facelift Engine Options: