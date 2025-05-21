Tata Altroz Facelift Launch Tomorrow - Here’s What We Know So Far

Upcoming Tata Cars in India: Tata Motors, India’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturer, will launch the facelift version of its premium hatchback, Altroz, in India. The new model will come with a new exterior design, revamped interiors, and it is likely to get new features as well. The updated feature list comprises a sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, and more. Regarding powertrain options, it is still unclear whether the diesel engine will continue or not.

Here’s a quick rundown of the upcoming Tata Altroz Facelift in India:

Upcoming Tata Altroz Facelift Design:

The design of the upcoming Tata Altroz is refreshed as compared to the outgoing model. There is a new front profile, an updated design of the alloy wheels, and the door handles are taken from Tata Curvv. The rear has become more shaper and will now offer connected LED DRL and LED tail lamps. However, the space in the boot is not revealed yet.

Upcoming Tata Altroz Facelift Interiors:

According to teaser videos, the upcoming Tata Altroz facelift will have a new digital instrument cluster in its top-spec variants, a similar design of the dashboard, gear knob similar to Curvv and Nexon, and updated panel for the air conditioning controls. However, it continues to offer four headrests, the rear seat centre passenger missing it out.

Upcoming Tata Altroz Facelift Features:

Regarding the feature list, the new Tata Altroz facelift is likely to offer ambient lighting, a 360-degree parking camera, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, a wireless charger, a digital instrument cluster with map view, and more.

Upcoming Tata Altroz Facelift Safety Features:

The safety features on the upcoming Tata Altroz facelift will comprise six airbags, ABS, ESP, hill-hold assist, and more.

Upcoming Tata Altroz Facelift Engine:

Currently, the Altroz is equipped with a 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5L diesel engine, and a 1.2L turbo petrol engine. There is also a CNG option to choose from.

Upcoming Tata Altroz Facelift Price: