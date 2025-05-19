Tata Punch CNG vs Citroen C3 CNG - Price, Specifications, Features Compared

Punch CNG vs C3 CNG: The micro-SUV segment is quite popular for its spacious cabin, high bonnet line, and has decent feature on offer. These are only available with a petrol or a CNG option. Recently, Citroen India has launched the C3 CNG in the Indian market. However, it competes with the Tata Punch CNG in its segment, which is quite popular among buyers.

Here is a side-by-side comparison of the Tata Punch CNG and Citroen C3 CNG for buyers:

Tata Punch CNG vs Citroen C3 CNG - Price

The price of the Tata Punch CNG starts at ₹8.36 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. The price of the Citroen C3 CNG starts at ₹8.05 lakh

Tata Punch CNG vs Citroen C3 CNG - Colours

The Tata Punch CNG is available in 10 colour options to choose from. The Citroen C3 CNG has seven colour options to choose from.

Tata Punch CNG vs Citroen C3 CNG - Features

The feature list on the Tata Punch CNG comprises of 10.25-inch infotainment screen, automatic climate control, a digital instrument cluster, a sunroof, and others. On the other side, the Citroen C3 CNG has a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and other features.

Tata Punch CNG vs Citroen C3 CNG - Engine

Both the micro SUVs, the Tata Punch CNG and the Citroen C3 are equipped with a 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine, mated to a five-speed gearbox. However, the Tata Punch CNG has a dual-cylinder CNG technology, having more boot space on offer.

Tata Punch CNG vs Citroen C3 CNG - Mileage

The ARAI claimed Tata Punch CNG mileage is 26.99 km/kg. On the contrary, the Citroen C3 CNG has an ARAI mileage of 28.01 km/kg.

