Tata Punch CNG vs Citroen C3 CNG - Price, Specifications, Features Compared

Updated May 19th 2025, 19:02 IST
Punch CNG vs C3 CNG: The micro-SUV segment is quite popular for its spacious cabin, high bonnet line, and has decent feature on offer. These are only available with a petrol or a CNG option. Recently, Citroen India has launched the C3 CNG in the Indian market. However, it competes with the Tata Punch CNG in its segment, which is quite popular among buyers.
Here is a side-by-side comparison of the Tata Punch CNG and Citroen C3 CNG for buyers:
The price of the Tata Punch CNG starts at ₹8.36 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. The price of the Citroen C3 CNG starts at ₹8.05 lakh
The Tata Punch CNG is available in 10 colour options to choose from. The Citroen C3 CNG has seven colour options to choose from.
The feature list on the Tata Punch CNG comprises of 10.25-inch infotainment screen, automatic climate control, a digital instrument cluster, a sunroof, and others. On the other side, the Citroen C3 CNG has a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and other features.
Also Read: Honda Rebel 500 vs Kawasaki Eliminator - Which 500cc Cruiser Motorcycle to Choose Under ₹6 Lakh?
Both the micro SUVs, the Tata Punch CNG and the Citroen C3 are equipped with a 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine, mated to a five-speed gearbox. However, the Tata Punch CNG has a dual-cylinder CNG technology, having more boot space on offer.
The ARAI claimed Tata Punch CNG mileage is 26.99 km/kg. On the contrary, the Citroen C3 CNG has an ARAI mileage of 28.01 km/kg.
The micro SUV segment has CNG option in every vehicle on offer. Buyers can conside the Tata Punch CNG as it has more boot space, better sales and service network. On the other side, buyers can consider the C3 CNG as it has more space inside the cabin and has better ride quality as compared to Punch.
Published May 19th 2025, 19:02 IST