Tata Altroz Facelift 2025 Launched in India - What’s New?

Tata Updated Altroz: Tata Motors has launched the Altroz facelift 2025 in India. The Indian auto manufacturer has updated the exteriors and interiors, and new features are available. The platform of the Tata Altroz facelift continues to remain the same. Further, the engine options still consist of a diesel engine but it misses out on the turbo petrol engine. You can opt for the new Tata Altroz from five colour options.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Tata Altroz:

What are the exterior updates on the Tata Altroz facelift 2025?

The exteriors of the Tata Altroz facelift have a revised design language. The front has a revised bumper and LED headlamps, to enhance the aesthetic, it comes with flush door handles with an illumination function, and a new design for the 16-inch alloy wheels. The rear has a new connected LED DRL and a revised tail lamp section.

What are the updates on the interiors of the Tata Altroz facelift 2025?

The interior of the Tata Altroz facelift has a revised dashboard design. There is a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, revised controls for the air conditioning, the gear knob is similar to the Nexon, and a similar digital instrument cluster. However, there are only four headrests inside the vehicle, and some panels are carried over from the previous version.

What are the colour options on the Tata Altroz facelift 2025?

The buyers of the Tata Altroz facelift can choose from five colour options. These are:

Dune Glow

Pristine White

Royal Blue

Ember Glow

Pure Grey

What are the features of the Tata Altroz facelift 2025?

Tata Motors has added a bunch of new features to the Tata Altroz facelift. The top-end variant of the Tata Altroz facelift will offer ambient lighting, automatic climate control, a sunroof, rear AC vents, a digital instrument cluster with map view, and more.

What are the safety features in the Tata Altroz facelift 2025?

For safety, it has six airbags, ABS, ESC, traction control, and others.

What are the engine options on the Tata Altroz facelift 2025?

You can select the Tata Altroz facelift with a 1.2L naturally aspirated inline three-cylinder petrol engine. This engine is also available with a CNG option. Further, it is the only premium hatchback in the segment, which continues to come with a diesel engine option.

What is the price of the Tata Altroz facelift 2025?