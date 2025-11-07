Top Cars with 360-Degree Camera: Park & Drive with Confidence!

Cars with 360-Degree Cameras: Over the years, the automobile industry in India has developed with advanced technologies, and automakers have started offering more safety features. Earlier, cars used to come with reverse parking sensors and a reversing camera. Now, modern cars are equipped with a 360-degree camera, which has turned out to be one of the most practical additions.

A 360-degree parking camera gives drivers a complete view of the surroundings and helps them to park, reverse, and squeeze through tight spots much more easily. Earlier, it was a feature that was offered in premium cars and has now made its way into budget models and SUVs as well.

Here’s a list of the top cars that offer a 360-degree parking camera:

Tata Altroz

The first budget car on the list that you can consider is the Tata Altroz. The Indian automaker recently updated it with new exterior and interior design, and added new features. The 360-degree parking camera is available from the Creative variant onwards, and the camera quality is decent at night. You can choose the Altroz with a 1.2L NA petrol, a 1.5L diesel and a CNG option. The price of it starts at ₹7.23 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Advertisement

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The next car on the list, which you can check out, is the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. It is a sub-4m compact sedan, and is a popular choice among fleet operators. The automaker offers a 360-degree parking camera in its ZXI+ variant, and the camera quality is decent and does feel pixelated at night. You can choose the Dzire with a 1.2L NA petrol engine with a CNG option as well. The price of it starts at ₹7.18 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Toyota Glanza

The Toyota Glanza is a popular premium hatchback, and it shares its underpinnings with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. It has a bold exterior and offers a 360-degree parking camera in its V variant. The camera quality is decent and is a bit pixelated at night. You can choose the Glanza with a 1.2L NA petrol engine, along with a CNG option. The price of it starts at ₹7.33 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Advertisement

Kia Syros

Kia India recently added the new Syros to its lineup. It is a feature-rich option in the market. Kia offers a 360-degree parking camera in its HTX+ (O) variant, and the camera quality is pretty good at night. You can choose the Kia Syros with a 1.5L diesel and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹9.83 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Hyundai Venue