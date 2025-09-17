Tata Altroz Scores 5 Star Safety Rating in Bharat NCAP

Safety Rating of Altroz: Tata Altroz, the premium hatchback, which recently got updated with new features and design, has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test. As per Bharat NCAP, the Altroz has scored 29.65 points for adult occupants' protection and 44.90 points for child occupants' protection. The safety feature list in the Altroz comprises six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and others. It is available with a petrol, CNG and diesel engine option to choose from.

Here is everything you need to know about the Tata Altroz safety rating:

Tata Altroz Adult Occupant Protection Points:

Tata Altroz scored 29.65 points out of 32 points in the adult occupant protection.

Tata Altroz Child Occupant Protection Points:

Tata Altroz scored 44.90 points out of 49 points in child occupant protection.

Tata Altroz Safety Features

The Altroz is equipped with multiple safety features. The list includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and others.

Tata Altroz Features

With the facelift, the Tata Altroz gets a new updated feature list as well. It is now equipped with a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, a digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, a 360-degree parking camera, automatic climate control, and more. Additionally, it has rear AC vents, a regular sunroof, flush door handles, which are also present in the Curvv, and other convenience features.

Tata Altroz Engine Specifications

The Altroz is equipped with a 1.2L three-cylinder petrol engine, which makes 85 bhp and 115 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. Additionally, this engine produces 72 bhp and 103 Nm of peak torque in the CNG mode. Further, there is a 1.5L diesel engine, which makes 90 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque, paired with a five-speed gearbox.

Tata Altroz Price