Tata Curvv Dark Edition Launched in India: What’s New?

Updated April 12th 2025, 17:36 IST
Tata Curvv Dark Edition: India’s passenger vehicle manufacturer, Tata Motors, has launched the Curvv Dark Edition for buyers. According to a statement from Tata Motors, the Dark Edition is available on the Accomplished S variant onwards, which is equipped with a 1.2L turbo petrol or a diesel engine. The exteriors of the Dark Edition bring in an all-black paint shade, and the interiors are also finished in all-black shade. However, the Tata Curvv Dark Edition remains unchanged mechanically.
Here is a quick rundown of the Tata Curvv Dark Edition for the buyers:
The price of the Tata Curvv Dark Edition starts at ₹16.48 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Accomplished S variant. The buyers have 8 variants to choose from.
The exteriors of the Tata Curvv Dark Edition get an all black paint scheme. It has Carbon black exteriors, all-black 18-inch alloy wheels, and the fender gets a “#Dark” mascot.
What are the interior changes on the Tata Curvv Dark Edition?
The interiors of the Tata Curvv Dark Edition bring in an all-black cabin. The dashboard is finished in black shade and the front headrests of the Curvv gets “#Dark” stitching.
With the Dark Edition update, the Tata Curvv gets dual-zone climate control, rear window shades, a new 12.3-inch infotainment screen, and voice-enabled panoramic sunroof.
The buyers of the Tata Curvv Dark Edition can either choose a 1.2L inline three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, making 123 bhp and 225 Nm torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox.
The buyers can also opt for a 1.5L inline four-cylinder diesel engine, which makes 115 bhp and 260 Nm torque, paired with a six-speed manual or an seven-speed DCT gearbox.
Published April 12th 2025, 12:21 IST