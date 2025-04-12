Tata Curvv Dark Edition Launched in India: What’s New?

Tata Curvv Dark Edition: India’s passenger vehicle manufacturer, Tata Motors, has launched the Curvv Dark Edition for buyers. According to a statement from Tata Motors, the Dark Edition is available on the Accomplished S variant onwards, which is equipped with a 1.2L turbo petrol or a diesel engine. The exteriors of the Dark Edition bring in an all-black paint shade, and the interiors are also finished in all-black shade. However, the Tata Curvv Dark Edition remains unchanged mechanically.

Here is a quick rundown of the Tata Curvv Dark Edition for the buyers:

What is the price of the Tata Curvv Dark Edition?

The price of the Tata Curvv Dark Edition starts at ₹16.48 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Accomplished S variant. The buyers have 8 variants to choose from.

What are the exterior changes on the Tata Curvv Dark Edition?

The exteriors of the Tata Curvv Dark Edition get an all black paint scheme. It has Carbon black exteriors, all-black 18-inch alloy wheels, and the fender gets a “#Dark” mascot.

What are the interior changes on the Tata Curvv Dark Edition?

The interiors of the Tata Curvv Dark Edition bring in an all-black cabin. The dashboard is finished in black shade and the front headrests of the Curvv gets “#Dark” stitching.

What are the features of the Tata Curvv Dark Edition?

With the Dark Edition update, the Tata Curvv gets dual-zone climate control, rear window shades, a new 12.3-inch infotainment screen, and voice-enabled panoramic sunroof.

What are the engine options of the Tata Curvv Dark Edition?

The buyers of the Tata Curvv Dark Edition can either choose a 1.2L inline three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, making 123 bhp and 225 Nm torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox.