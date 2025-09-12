Tata Curvv EV vs Hyundai Creta Electric - Price, Features, Specifications Compared

Tata vs Hyundai: If you are planning to buy a new EV SUV within a budget of around ₹20 lakh, there are multiple options available in the market. In this segment, Tata Motors has its Curvv EV, a coupe-SUV. On the other hand, Hyundai recently launched the Creta Electric in the market. Both are feature-loaded SUVs and come in two battery pack options.

Here is a quick comparison of the Tata Curvv EV and the Hyundai Creta Electric for prospective buyers:

Tata Curvv EV vs Hyundai Creta Electric - Price

The price of the Curvv EV starts at ₹18.57 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹23.51 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other hand, the price of the Creta Electric starts at ₹19.10 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹25.92 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.

Tata Curvv EV vs Hyundai Creta Electric - Features

Hyundai and Tata Motors offer a long list of features in the Curvv EV and Creta Electric. The Curvv EV comes with a panoramic sunroof, driving modes, a wireless charger, ambient lighting, a digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree parking camera, and others. On the other hand, the Creta Electric comes with a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, one-pedal drive mode, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, and more.

Tata Curvv EV vs Hyundai Creta Electric - Safety

Both the Tata Curvv EV and the Hyundai Creta Electric have six airbags, Level-2 ADAS, ABS with EBD, traction control, TPMS, hill hold, and other safety features. However, the Curvv EV has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP.

Tata Curvv EV vs Hyundai Creta Electric - Range

The Curvv EV comes with a 45kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 430 km, and there is a 55kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 502 km. On the other hand, Hyundai recently updated the range in the Creta Electric. It has a 42kWh battery pack, with a claimed range of 430 km, and there is a 51.4kWh battery pack, with a claimed range of 510km.