Considering buying Mahindra XEV 9S in December 2025? Check Out Its Alternatives

Mahindra XEV 9S Alternatives: The electric vehicle segment in India recently witnessed the launch of new cars from different automakers in the market. Recently, Mahindra launched its first seven-seater SUV, the XEV 9S, for the Indian market. It is equipped with features like driving modes, a panoramic glass roof, dual-zone climate control, and others. For safety, the XEV 9S comes with Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and others.

With the XEV 9S, Mahindra added a new battery pack, and now it is available in three options. You can opt for a 59kWh, a 70kWh or a 79kWh battery pack, and there are multiple colour options to choose from. The price of the Mahindra XEV 9S starts at ₹23.31 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Here is a list of the top three alternatives to the Mahindra XEV 9S, which you can consider around its price:

Hyundai Creta Electric

The first EV SUV that you can check is the Hyundai Creta Electric. It is an underrated option in the segment, has a similar design to the ICE version, and is a feature-rich offering. The Creta Electric comes with a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, dual 10.25-inch screens, a wireless charger, and others. You can choose the Creta Electric with a 42kWh battery pack or a 51.4kWh battery pack.

The price of the Hyundai Creta Electric starts at ₹21.08 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Kia Carens Clavis EV

The next option on the list is the Kia Carens Clavis EV. It was recently launched in the market and has a similar design to the regular Kia Carens Clavis. It comes with features like a panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, driving modes, regen modes, ambient lighting, and others. You can choose the Kia Carens Claivs EV with a 42kWh or a 51.4kWh battery pack.

The price of the Kia Carens Clavis EV starts at ₹20.91 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Tata Harrier EV

The third EV SUV in the market, which you can consider, is the Tata Harrier EV. It also has a similar design to its ICE version, comes with more features compared to that, and is available with an AWD setup as well. The Harrier EV comes with multiple driving modes, a boost mode, a premium sound system, dual-zone climate control, and others. You can choose the Harrier EV with a 65kWh or a 75kWh battery pack.