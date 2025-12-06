Republic World
Updated 6 December 2025 at 19:10 IST

Considering buying Mahindra XEV 9S in December 2025? Check Out Its Alternatives

Recently, Mahindra launched its first seven-seater SUV, the XEV 9S, for the Indian market. It is equipped with features like driving modes, a panoramic glass roof, dual-zone climate control, and others. Here is a list of the top three alternatives to the Mahindra XEV 9S, which you can consider:

Vatsal Agrawal
Mahindra XEV 9S Alternatives
Mahindra XEV 9S Alternatives | Image: Republic

Mahindra XEV 9S Alternatives: The electric vehicle segment in India recently witnessed the launch of new cars from different automakers in the market. Recently, Mahindra launched its first seven-seater SUV, the XEV 9S, for the Indian market. It is equipped with features like driving modes, a panoramic glass roof, dual-zone climate control, and others. For safety, the XEV 9S comes with Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and others.

With the XEV 9S, Mahindra added a new battery pack, and now it is available in three options. You can opt for a 59kWh, a 70kWh or a 79kWh battery pack, and there are multiple colour options to choose from. The price of the Mahindra XEV 9S starts at ₹23.31 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Here is a list of the top three alternatives to the Mahindra XEV 9S, which you can consider around its price:

Hyundai Creta Electric

Uploaded image

The first EV SUV that you can check is the Hyundai Creta Electric. It is an underrated option in the segment, has a similar design to the ICE version, and is a feature-rich offering. The Creta Electric comes with a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, dual 10.25-inch screens, a wireless charger, and others. You can choose the Creta Electric with a 42kWh battery pack or a 51.4kWh battery pack. 

The price of the Hyundai Creta Electric starts at ₹21.08 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Kia Carens Clavis EV

Uploaded image

The next option on the list is the Kia Carens Clavis EV. It was recently launched in the market and has a similar design to the regular Kia Carens Clavis. It comes with features like a panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, driving modes, regen modes, ambient lighting, and others. You can choose the Kia Carens Claivs EV with a 42kWh or a 51.4kWh battery pack.

The price of the Kia Carens Clavis EV starts at ₹20.91 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Tata Harrier EV

Uploaded image

The third EV SUV in the market, which you can consider, is the Tata Harrier EV. It also has a similar design to its ICE version, comes with more features compared to that, and is available with an AWD setup as well. The Harrier EV comes with multiple driving modes, a boost mode, a premium sound system, dual-zone climate control, and others. You can choose the Harrier EV with a 65kWh or a 75kWh battery pack.

The price of the Tata Harrier EV starts at ₹25.27 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. 

Published On: 6 December 2025 at 19:10 IST