Tata Harrier EV to BYD Atto 3: 5 EVs With More than 500km Claimed Range for Long Drives in India

EVs With 500 Km Range: The electric vehicle segment in India has a wide array of vehicles available in the market. If you are planning to take your EV for long drives, then you need to consider that it should have ample range. Recently, multiple automakers have launched new EV SUVs, which have a claimed range of more than 500km. Some of the EV SUVs, which you can check, are the Tata Harrier EV, BYD Atto 3, Mahindra XEV 9e, and others.

Here is a list of the 5 EV SUVs, which have more than 500km claimed range:

Tata Curvv EV

If you are looking for a stylish SUV, then you can check out the Tata Curvv EV. It has a similar design to its ICE counterparts, has decent features, and comes in two battery packs. The feature list comprises multi-drive modes, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and others. The Curvv EV has two battery packs and a claimed range of 585 km from the 55 kWh battery pack.

The price of the Tata Curvv EV starts at ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Mahindra BE 6

The Mahindra BE 6 has a futuristic design, sharp cuts and creases and has decent space inside. The BE 6 has features like a panoramic sunroof, multi-colour ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, and other features. It is available with two battery packs and has a claimed range of 682 km from the 79 kWh battery pack.

The price of the Mahindra BE 6 is ₹18.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Tata Harrier EV

The next EV SUV on the list is the Tata Harrier EV. It is feature-loaded, has a spacious cabin, and comes in an AWD variant as well. The feature list comprises ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, six drive modes, and more. The Harrier EV has a claimed range of 627 km with a 75 kWh battery pack.

The price of the Tata Harrier EV starts at ₹21.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Mahindra XEV 9e

With the BE 6, Mahindra also launched the XEV 9e in the market. It has good road presence and is loaded with multiple convenience features. The Mahindra XEV 9e has features like self-park, multi-drive modes, ambient lighting, and more. It has two battery packs, having a claimed range of 682 km on a single charge from the 79 kWh battery pack.

The price of the Mahindra XEV 9e starts at ₹21.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

BYD Atto 3

The fourth SUV on the list, which you can consider, is the BYD Atto 3. It is an underrated EV SUV in the segment, is loaded with features, and comes in two battery packs. It has features like a 360-degree parking camera, a panoramic sunroof, and others. The BYD Atto 3 has a claimed range of 521 km from the 60.3 kWh battery pack.