Tata Harrier EV to MG M9: Upcoming EV Cars to Launch in June 2025

Upcoming EV Cars in India: The electric vehicle segment in India is gradually picking pace in the market. Multiple auto manufacturers have recently launched new products in this segment, which offer tons of features, have ample range, and has a comfortable seating. In May 2025, the EV which hit the Indian roads was by MG Motor. The automaker launched the Windsor Pro, having a bigger battery pack and added more features. In June 2025, Tata Motors, MG Motors, and other automakers may launch new EVs for buyers.

Here is a list of the upcoming EV cars that are likely to launch in June 2025:

Tata Harrier EV

The first EV, which will be launched in June 2025 in India is the Tata Harrier EV. A recent video highlighted that the upcoming Tata Harrier EV may climb up a hill. Further, the upcoming Harrier EV will be the flagship offering from the automaker in India, which will be equipped with multiple convenience features, and has a similar exterior and interior design as the ICE Harrier. The Tata Harrier EV’s range is still unclear and the mechanical details are yet to be revealed.

Tata Harrier EV Launch: June 3, 2025

MG M9

The next electric vehicle that is likely to launch in India is the MG Motor’s M9. It is an all-electric MPV, having a feature-loaded cabin, spacious and comfortable seats, and is huge on dimensions. It will features like Level-2 ADAS, massage seats, and others. The battery specifications and the range are still not revealed for the India-spec variant.

MG M9 Launch: Late June 2025

MG Cyberster

The third EV on the list that may hit the Indian roads is the MG Cyberster. It is a two-door electric roadster, having decent features, and is likely to come with two battery pack options. The Cyberster is likely to come in a FWD and an AWD drivetrain option, however official details are yet to be revealed.

MG Cyberster Launch: Late June 2025

BMW iX Facelift

Talking about the luxury EV segment, German automaker, BMW India is expected to launch the iX facelift for the Indian market. Globally, the BMW iX was revealed recently, and the updated model offers a improved battery pack, which offers more range, new features, and slight improvements in the design.