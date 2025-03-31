Tata Harrier vs MG Hector - Best Mid-Size SUV Under ₹30 Lakh: Which One to Opt?

Harrier vs Hector: The mid-size SUV segment has a decent list of SUVs on offer, which has comfortable seating, comes with multiple convenience and safety features, and has a reliable engine options. In this segment, Tata Harrier is a popular choice among the buyers, having spacious cabin, feature loaded cabin and a reliable diesel engine. On the other hand, it competes with the MG Hector, having similar feature list, comfortable and spacious interiors and having two engine options for the buyers.

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the Tata Harrier and MG Hector for the buyers:

Tata Harrier vs MG Hector: Price

The buyers of the Tata Harrier have to pay ₹14.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Smart variant. The price of the MG Hector is ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Style 1.5 Petrol variant.

Tata Harrier vs MG Hector: Design

The Tata Harrier has a bulky design, has connected LED DRL, projector setup for the headlamps and great road presence. On the side, it runs on 18-inch alloy wheels and has a ground clearance of 205mm. The rear also has a connected LED DRL setup for the tail lamps and it has a boot space of 445L.

On the other side, the MG Hector has a large grill, split headlamp setup with LED DRL and projector LED headlamps and runs on 17-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, it has a connected LED DRL for the tail lamp and it has a boot space of 587L.

Tata Harrier vs MG Hector: Features

The feature list on the Tata Harrier consists of a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, dual-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, multiple driving modes, and more. Tata Harrier has scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP. It has safety features such as six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, ADAS and other safety features.

The MG Hector on the contrary has a 14.1-inch vertical infotainment screen, front-ventilated seats, driving modes, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof and other convenience features. For safety, it has ADAS, six airbags, ABS, EBD, and other safety features.

Tata Harrier vs MG Hector: Engine Specifications

The Tata Harrier misses on a petrol engine and the buyers have a single engine option to pick, which is the 2.0L diesel engine. It produces 168BHP and 370Nm torque, paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.