Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter - Best Micro SUV Under ₹8 Lakh: Which One To Pick?

Punch vs Exter: The micro SUV segment recently gained popularity among car buyers in India. In this segment, Tata Punch is a popular choice that buyers are considering in the market. It has spacious interiors, decent features, and a frugal petrol engine. On the other hand, the buyers considering this segment can also check out the Hyundai Exter, which gives an intense competition to the Punch. The Exter has decent interiors, refined petrol engines and comprehensive set of features on offer.

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter for the buyers:

Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: Price

The buyers of the Tata Punch have to pay ₹6.20 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Pure variant. On the other hand, the buyers of the Hyundai Exter have to pay ₹6.21 lakh (ex-showroom) for the EX variant.

Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: Features

The feature list on the Tata Punch consists of automatic headlamps, automatic wipers, a wireless charger, a sunroof, and more. For safety, it has six airbags, ABS, EBD, Traction control, and other safety features.

The Hyundai Exter offers features such as a sunroof, a wireless charger, paddle shifters in the automatic variant, rear AC vents, and more. For safety, the Hyundai Exter has six airbags, ABS, EBD, TPMS, rear parking sensors and camera, traction control, and more.

Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: Engine Specifications

The Tata Punch is powered by a 1.2L inline three-cylinder petrol engine, producing 83BHP and 114Nm torque, paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. It is also available with a CNG option.

The Hyundai Exter also has a 1.2L inline four-cylinder petrol engine, which produces 83BHP and 113Nm torque, paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. It is available with a CNG option having a single-cylinder and a dual-cylinder option.

Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: Mileage

The Tata Punch has an ARAI fuel efficiency of 20.09 km/l of the petrol manual variant, 18.8 km/l of the automatic variant. The Punch CNG has an ARAI efficiency of 26.11 km/kg.

On the other side, the Hyundai Exter has an ARAI fuel efficiency of 19.4km/l for the manual, 19.2km/l for the automatic variant. The CNG variant of the Exter has ARAI fuel efficiency of 27.1km/kg.

Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: Design

The front design of the Tata Punch has split LED headlamps and has halogen fog lamps, has blacked out bumpers and runs on 16-inch alloy wheels. The rear door handles are placed on the pillar to give it a two-door vehicle look. The rear has a similar design as the front and it has a boot space of 366L.