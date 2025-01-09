Global Wholesales of Tata Motors: Tata Motors on Thursday reported a 1 per cent rise at 3,41,791 units in group global wholesales, including that of British arm JLR, in the third quarter ended December 2024.

Tata Motor Global Wholesales:

Global wholesales of Tata Motors passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles, in Q3 FY25 were 1,39,829 units, higher by 1 per cent compared to Q3 FY24, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Jaguar Land Rover Global Wholesales:

For Jaguar Land Rover, global wholesales excluding that of CJLR -- a joint venture between JLR and Chery Automobiles in China, stood at 1,04,427 units, up 3 per cent compared to the year-ago period, it added.

Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 5,604 units, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 98,823 units, the company said.

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Global Wholesales:

The global wholesales of all Tata Motors commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q3 FY25 were 97,535 units, down 1 per cent from the third quarter of FY24, the filing said.

Tata Motors Sales in December 2024:

According to the data released from SIAM, Tata Motors recorded total sales of 44,221 units. The auto manufacturer recorded a surge of 1.7 per cent on a year-on-year basis. But on the other hand, there was a decline in sales by 6 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Tata Motors Top Selling Model in December 2024:

As per the data released from SIAM, the Tata Punch was the best-seller and was on the top 10 car sales of December 2024. Tata Punch recorded total sales of 15,073 units. There was a growth of 9 per cent on a year-on-year basis. The next car on the list was Tata Nexon. It recorded total sales of 13,536 units in December 2024. Nexon saw a decline of 11 per cent on a year-on-year basis.