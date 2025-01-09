sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:57 IST, January 9th 2025

Tata Motors Group Global Wholesales Surge 1%, Check Details:

Tata Motors reported a 1 percent rise at 3,41,791 units in group global wholesales, including that of British arm JLR, in the third quarter ended December 2024.

Tata Nexon iCNG Review
Tata Nexon iCNG | Image: Republic Digital

Global Wholesales of Tata Motors: Tata Motors on Thursday reported a 1 per cent rise at 3,41,791 units in group global wholesales, including that of British arm JLR, in the third quarter ended December 2024.

Tata Motor Global Wholesales: 

Global wholesales of Tata Motors passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles, in Q3 FY25 were 1,39,829 units, higher by 1 per cent compared to Q3 FY24, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Jaguar Land Rover Global Wholesales: 

For Jaguar Land Rover, global wholesales excluding that of CJLR -- a joint venture between JLR and Chery Automobiles in China, stood at 1,04,427 units, up 3 per cent compared to the year-ago period, it added.

Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 5,604 units, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 98,823 units, the company said.

Also Read: Considering To Buy Tata Nexon EV: Here Are Its Top Three Alternatives

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Global Wholesales:

The global wholesales of all Tata Motors commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q3 FY25 were 97,535 units, down 1 per cent from the third quarter of FY24, the filing said.

Tata Motors Sales in December 2024:

According to the data released from SIAM, Tata Motors recorded total sales of 44,221 units. The auto manufacturer recorded a surge of 1.7 per cent on a year-on-year basis. But on the other hand, there was a decline in sales by 6 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Tata Motors Top Selling Model in December 2024:

As per the data released from SIAM, the Tata Punch was the best-seller and was on the top 10 car sales of December 2024. Tata Punch recorded total sales of 15,073 units. There was a growth of 9 per cent on a year-on-year basis. The next car on the list was Tata Nexon. It recorded total sales of 13,536 units in December 2024. Nexon saw a decline of 11 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Also Read: Tata Nexon iCNG Review: Feature Loaded SUV with Great Fuel Efficiency

(with PTI inputs)

