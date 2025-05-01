Tata Motors Registers Decline of 5.6% YoY, EV Sales Decline

Tata Sales in April 2025: India’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturer, Tata Motors, saw a decline in sales in April 2025. According to a statement, the automaker recorded total domestic sales of 45,199 units in April 2025, having a fall in volumes by 2,684 units. It saw a decline of 5.61 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Further, the automaker saw a decline of 12.43 per cent on a month-on-month basis, having a slump in volumes by 6,417 units as compared to March 2025. However, amid the decline in sales in April 2025, Tata Motors is likely to launch a new vehicle in May 2025.

Here's everything that you need to know about the sales of Tata Motor in April 2025:

What were the total sales of Tata Motors in the passenger vehicle segment?

According to a statement from Tata Motors, the total passenger vehicle sales were at 45,532 units in April 2025. The volumes were declining and fell short by 2,451 units, resulting in a decline of 5.11 per cent on a YoY basis.

What were the exports of Tata Motors in April 2025?

Tata Motors recorded total exports of 333 units in April 2025. The automaker saw a growth in volumes by 233 units, having an overall growth of 233 per cent on a YoY basis.

What were the sales of Tata Motors in the electric vehicle segment?

In the EV segment, Tata Motors recorded total sales of 5,318 units in April 2025. The company saw a decline of 16.44 per cent on a YoY basis, having a fall in volumes by 1,046 units.

Upcoming Cars from Tata Motors: