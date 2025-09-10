Tata Nexon EV 45 Gets New Features & Dark Edition, Rivals Vinfast VF 6

Tata Nexon EV 45 Updated: Tata Motors, India’s leading EV car manufacturer, has updated its Nexon EV 45 with new convenience and safety features and has introduced a new Dark Edition in its lineup. The automaker has added ADAS, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, ambient lighting, and others. The updated features are only available in three variants, and the Nexon EV 45 is available in a Dark and a Red Dark Edition. Around its price, it will compete with the newly launched Vinfast VF 6 the Mahindra XUV 400 EV in the segment.

Here’s everything you need to know about the updated Tata Nexon EV 45:

Tata Nexon EV 45 Price

The price of the Nexon EV 45 Empowered +A variant starts at ₹17.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Further, the price of the Dark and the Red Dark Edition is ₹17.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Nexon EV 45 Dark Edition Features

In the updated Nexon EV 45, it comes with rear window curtains, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Vehicle to Vehicle charging & Vehicle to Load technology, and others.

Tata Nexon EV 45 Safety Features

Regarding safety, Tata has added multiple ADAS features to the Nexon EV 45. It is equipped with front collision warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, high-beam assist, and others. Further, it comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and other safety features. Additionally, the Tata Nexon EV has also scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test.

Tata Nexon EV 45 Range