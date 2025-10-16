Tata Nexon Gets ADAS, Ahead of Hyundai Venue Facelift Launch

ADAS in Nexon: Tata Motors has updated its sub-4m compact SUV, Nexon, with more safety features, and now it comes equipped with ADAS. The Nexon is now equipped with lane keep assist, lane departure warning, and more. Additionally, the automaker has also launched the Nexon Red Dark Edition, which brings in an all black paint shade on the exterior and red interiors and is also equipped with ADAS features. This update in the Nexon’s lineup comes at a strategic time, wherein Hyundai is gearing up to launch the Venue facelift in the Indian market.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Tata Nexon ADAS variant:

Which ADAS features come in the Tata Nexon?

Tata offers the Nexon with six ADAS features. These are:

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Lane Centering System (LCS)

Lane Keep Assist (LKA)

High Beam Assist (HBA)

Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR)

What are the safety ratings of the Tata Nexon?

The Tata Nexon has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP.

Which variant of the Tata Nexon gets ADAS features?

The Indian automaker has added the ADAS features to the Fearless + PS variant.

What is the price of the Tata Nexon Fearless+ PS ADAS variant?

The price of the Tata Nexon Fearless+ PS ADAS variant is ₹13.53 lakh (ex-showroom).

Which other variant has Tata Motors launched?

The automaker has launched the Nexon Red Dark Edition for the Indian market.

What are the exterior updates in the Nexon Red Dark Edition?

The exteriors of the Tata Nexon Red Dark Edition get an all-black paint shade. It gets a ‘#RedDark’ badging on the fenders, and the rest of it is unchanged.

What are the interior updates of the Tata Nexon Red Dark Edition?

On the inside, the Tata Nexon Red Dark Edition gets red upholstery, and the dashboard design and other elements remain unchanged.

What are the engine options available with the Tata Nexon Red Dark Edition?

You can choose the Tata Nexon Red Dark Edition with a 1.2L petrol engine, a manual or an AMT gearbox or with a CNG option. It is also offered with a 1.5L diesel engine.

What is the price of the Tata Nexon Red Dark Edition?