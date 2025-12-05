Top 5 Diesel SUVs To Consider Around ₹15 Lakh in December 2025

Diesel SUV Around ₹15 Lakh: If you’re planning to get a new diesel-powered SUV in December 2025, the current market offers a wide range of models that balance performance, efficiency and long-term usability. Diesel SUVs continue to be a popular choice among buyers who prioritise strong low-end torque, highway-friendly cruising and competitive fuel economy. With multiple auto manufacturers offering capable and feature-rich options around ₹15 lakh, it can be helpful to narrow down the choices.

Here’s a look at the top five diesel SUVs worth considering around this price and segment.

Kia Syros

The first diesel SUV that you can consider is the Kia Syros. Though the design of the Syros is boxy, it offers ample space, and it is a feature-loaded offering in the segment. The Syros comes with a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, driving modes, terrain modes, and others. Kia offers the Syros with a 1.5L diesel engine, which makes 115 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

The price of the Kia Syros diesel variant starts at ₹11.89 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Mahindra XUV 3XO

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is a popular choice among buyers. Recently, the Indian automaker added new variants, and the XUV 3XO has good interior space, but it has limited boot space. It comes with a 1.5L diesel engine, which makes 130 bhp and 300 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

The price of the Mahindra XUV 3XO starts at ₹10.21 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the diesel base variant.

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai India has recently launched the Venue facelift for the Indian market. The South Korean giant updated the exterior and the interiors, and it remains unchanged mechanically. The Venue comes with features like a sunroof, automatic climate control, driving and terrain modes, and others. The Venue comes with the same 1.5L diesel engine, making 115 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox.

The price of the Hyundai Venue diesel base variant is ₹11.05 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon is a popular choice among buyers. It is a safe SUV, having scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP. The Nexon is a feature-rich option, having a panoramic sunroof, driving modes, a wireless charger, and others. It comes with a 1.5L diesel engine, making 115 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

The price of the Tata Nexon starts at ₹10.28 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the diesel base variant.

Kia Sonet

If you want a sub-4m compact SUV that has an aggressive design, decent features, and a comfortable cabin, you can check out the Kia Sonet. It comes with a regular sunroof, automatic climate control, front-ventilated seats, and others. The Sonet has the same 1.5L diesel engine, which is present in the Syros and the Hyundai Venue, paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.