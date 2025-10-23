Top Family Cars in India: Comfort & Safety for Everyone!

Best Cars for Indian Families: When buyers are planning to get a new car, they are in a dilemma about which option to get, as there are multiple offerings in different segments available to choose from. Around ₹20 lakh, there are cars which are feature-loaded, have a 4x4 setup, and come in multiple powertrain options, like petrol, diesel or electric. Some of the popular options in the market are the Mahindra XUV 700, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and others.

Here are the top family cars in India that you can consider for your family, offering comfort and safety:

Around ₹10 Lakh - Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon, Image Source: Tata

If you are tight on budget, and don’t want to extend over ₹10 lakh on your new car and want a safe option, then you can consider the Tata Nexon. It has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP, and recently, the automaker offered new features and introduced Level-1 ADAS in its top-spec trim. The Nexon has features like a panoramic sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and others. Regarding the powertrain option, you can choose it with a petrol, diesel or CNG option.

The price of the Tata Nexon starts at ₹8.36 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Around ₹15 Lakh - Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos, Image Source: Republic

The next option on the list, which you can consider around ₹15 lakh and want a bigger SUV with comfortable interiors, then you can consider the Kia Seltos. It has bold exteriors, spacious and comfortable cabin space, and decent features on offer. Regarding the feature list in this budget, it will offer you a panoramic sunroof, manual air conditioning, auto headlamps, and more. However, it misses out on some features like the rear centre armrest, auto-folding ORVMs, and more. You can opt for the Kia Seltos with a 1.5L NA petrol, a 1.5L turbo petrol, and a 1.5L diesel engine.

The price of the Kia Seltos starts at ₹12.65 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Around ₹20 Lakh - Mahindra XUV 700

Mahindra XUV 700, Image Source: Mahindra

Buyers who wish to get a mid-size SUV for a family, which offers comfort and a spacious cabin, and is equipped with multiple features, then you can consider the Mahindra XUV 700. It is a popular choice among buyers, has bold exteriors, and plush interiors. Regarding the feature list, it has a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, driving modes, and others. It is a safe SUV and has scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP, and has Level-2 ADAS, multiple airbags, and others. You can choose it with a 2.0L turbo petrol and a 2.2L diesel engine, along with an AWD setup.

The price of the Mahindra XUV 700 starts at ₹16.21 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.