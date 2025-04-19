Top 3 Sub-4m Compact SUVs With Highest Domestic Sales in March 2025

Sub-4m Compact SUV Sales: The sub-4m compact SUV segment recorded decent sales in March 2025. The volumes of the segment were decent in this period. The first position on the list with highest sales was secured by Maruti Suzuki Brezza. It saw total sales of 16,546 units in March 2025. It was followed by the Tata Nexon and other SUVs.

Here is a list of the top 3 sub-4m compact SUVs with the highest sales in March 2025:

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The first sub-4m compact SUV on the list is the Maruti Suzuki Brezza. It recorded total sales of 16,546 units in March 2025. Brezza saw a growth of 0.95 per cent on a year-on-year basis and a growth of 7.50 per cent on a month-on-month basis. It comes in a single-engine option for customers.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza starts at ₹8.64 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Nexon

The next sub-4m compact SUV on the list is the Tata Nexon. It recorded total sales of 16,366 units in March 2025. Nexon recorded a growth of 16.42 per cent on a year–on-year basis. Further, it saw a growth of 6.63 per cent on a month-on-month basis. Tata Nexon is available with a petrol and a diesel engine, and also has a CNG option for the buyers.

The price of the Tata Nexon starts at ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

The third sub-4m compact SUV on the list that recorded the highest sales is the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. It saw total sales of 13,669 units in March 2025. Fronx recorded a growth of 9.08 per cent on a year-on-year basis and a decline of 36.31 per cent on a month-on-month basis. Maruti Suzuki offers Fronx with two petrol engines to the customers.