Tata Punch to Hyundai Creta: Top 5 Cars With Highest Sales in March 2025

Punch to Creta Sales: The Indian automotive industry recorded a positive momentum in March 2025 and saw a marginal growth rate. According to the Federation of Automotive Dealers Association, the passenger vehicle segment saw a marginal growth of 6 per cent on a year-on-year basis. However, talking about the retail sales of every car, the Hyundai Creta was on the first position in March 2025, according to SIAM. Creta saw a positive growth of 10 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Here is a list of the top 5 cars sold in March 2025:

Hyundai Creta

The first position on the list is secured by the Hyundai Creta. It is a compact SUV and registered total sales of 18,059 units in March 2025. Creta saw a growth of 10 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

What is the price of Hyundai Creta?

The price of Hyundai Creta starts at ₹11.10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the E variant.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The next car on the list is the Maruti Suzuki Swift. It is a budget hatchback and recorded total sales of 17,746 units in March 2025. Swift saw a growth of 13 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

What is the price of Maruti Suzuki Swift?

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Swift starts at ₹6.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the LXI variant.

Tata Punch

Tata Punch is a micro SUV, and was on the third position on the list. The Punch saw total sales of 17,714 units in March 2025, having a marginal growth of 1 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

What is the price of Tata Punch?

The price of the Tata Punch starts at ₹6.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Pure variant.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is a budget hatchback. It recorded total sales of 17,175 units in March 2025, having a marginal growth of 5 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

What is the price of Maruti Suzuki Wagon R?

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R starts at ₹5.64 lakh (ex-showroom) for the LXI variant.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is in the MPV segment. It saw total sales of 16,804 units in March 2025, having a growth of 13 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

What is the price of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga?