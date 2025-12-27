Tata Nexon Price Dips by up to ₹58,000 in December 2025 - Here’s How Deal Works

Discount on Nexon: If you are planning to buy a new car in the sub-4m compact SUV segment, the Tata Nexon is a popular choice among buyers. It is a safe SUV as it has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP, has multiple features, and comes with various powertrain options. In December 2025, you can save up to ₹58,000 across its variant lineup as Tata Motors is offering multiple discounts, which can increase your savings.

The Tata Nexon is a feature-rich offering, having a panoramic sunroof, Level-2 ADAS, driving modes, a digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree parking camera, and others. It comes with a turbo petrol and a diesel engine, along with a CNG option. It competes with the Skoda Kylaq, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue, and others.

Here’s a quick rundown of how you can save on the Tata Nexon in December 2025:

Discount on Tata Nexon MY2024 Models

On the MY2024 units of the Nexon, the automaker is offering a cash discount of ₹40,000. Further, you can avail a scrappage pr an exchange bonus of ₹10,000. Additionally, there is a corporate benefit of ₹8,000 as well. As a result, you can save up to ₹58,000 at the Tata Nexon MY2024 units across its powertrain and variant lineup.

Advertisement

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Price of Tata Nexon MY2025

The price of the Tata Nexon starts at ₹7.31 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes to ₹14.15 lakh (ex-showroom) for the diesel automatic Red Dark edition.

Advertisement

Discount on Tata Nexon MY2025