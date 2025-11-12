Tata Nexon to Hyundai Creta: Top 5 SUVs With Highest Sales in October 2025

SUV Sales in October 2025: The SUV segment in India saw a strong performance in October 2025, with several popular offerings driving high sales volumes across the market and maintaining good demand. Buyers continued to show a clear preference for feature-packed options, which offer a balance of performance, comfort, and technology. According to the data from the Society of Indian Automotive Manufacturers, the top position was secured by Tata Nexon / Nexon EV, followed by Hyundai Creta, and other options.

Here is a list of the top 5 SUVs with the highest sales in October 2025

Tata Nexon / Nexon EV

The first position on the list was secured by Tata Nexon / Nexon EV. It is a popular sub-4m compact SUV, and Tata Motors recently updated it with new safety features. Now, the top variant is equipped with Level-2 ADAS, and it offers a regular or a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, and others. In October 2025, it recorded total sales of 22,083 units, having a growth of 49.62 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

The price of the Tata Nexon starts at ₹8.36 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant, and the price of the Nexon EV starts at ₹13.23 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Hyundai Creta / Creta Electric

The second position on the list was secured by the Hyundai Creta / Creta Electric. It is a compact SUV, having a feature-rich cabin, comfortable seating, and comes with 3 engine options. It has features like a panoramic sunroof, driving modes, front-ventilated seats, and others. In October 2025, it saw total sales of 18,381 units, having a growth of 5.05 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

The price of the Hyundai Creta starts at ₹12.62 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant, and the price of the Creta Electric starts at ₹21.08 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Mahindra Scorpio / Scorpio N

The Mahindra Scorpio / Scorpio N was in third position on the list. It has great road presence and comes with decent features on offer. The Scorpio N comes with a sunroof, driving modes, dual-zone climate control, and you can choose it with a petrol or a diesel engine, along with a 4x4 setup. In October 2025, the Mahindra Scorpio / Scorpio N saw total sales of 17,880 units, having a growth of 14.05 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

The price of the Mahindra Scorpio starts at ₹15.42 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant, and the price of the Scorpio N starts at ₹15.68 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a popular sub-4m compact SUV, having a comfortable space and decent features on offer. It comes with automatic climate control, a 360-degree parking camera, and others. In October 2025, it was in the fourth position, and saw total sales of 17,003 units, having a marginal growth of 3.56 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx starts at ₹7.84 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Tata Punch / Punch EV

The Tata Punch / Punch EV is a popular micro-SUV, having decent space in the interiors, a robust engine, and good comfort features on offer. It comes with a sunroof, driving modes, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, and others. In October 2025, it saw total sales of 16,810 units, having a marginal growth of 6.8 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

The price of the Tata Punch starts at ₹6.33 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant, and the price of the Punch EV starts at ₹10.49 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.