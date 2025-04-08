Tata Nexon to Hyundai Venue: Top 5 Most Affordable Cars with DCT Gearbox in India

Updated April 8th 2025, 14:43 IST
Cars With DCT Gearbox: The automotive companies in India offer different types of gearboxes in their vehicles. Among them, Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT) gearboxes have gained quite popularity among the buyers. These gearboxes are popular for a smooth gear shift experience and earlier this was offered in the luxury vehicles only. One of the cons of DCT gearboxes is they are a bit on the higher side for maintenance. The most affordable car with a DCT gearbox is the Tata Altroz.
Here is a list of the top five most affordable cars that offers a DCT gearbox to the buyers:
The first car on the list is the Tata Altroz. It is the most affordable premium hatchback that comes with a DCT gearbox and uses a wet-clutch technology for the gear shifts. It offers the DCT transmission from the XM+ variant onwards.
The price of the Tata Altroz XM+ variant is ₹8.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Hyundai i20 N Line is a performance version of the regular i20. It has a seven-speed DCT gearbox, having a dry-clutch technology and this is mated to a 1.0L turbo petrol engine. It is available from the N6 variant.
The price of Hyundai i20 N Line N6 variant is ₹11.19 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Hyundai Venue is a sub-4m compact SUV, and offers a seven-speed DCT gearbox with the turbo petrol engine. The buyers can opt for the DCT gearbox from the S(O) variant onwards.
The price of Hyundai Venue S(O) variant is ₹11.95 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Nexon is the second sub-4m compact SUV on the list that has a dual-clutch transmission on offer. It offers DCT gearbox with the petrol engine only and is available from the Creative variant.
The price of the Tata Nexon Creative variant is ₹12.20 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Curvv is a coupe-SUV, which has a DCT gearbox mated to boht the petrol and diesel engine. It is equipped with a 1.5L diesel engine and a 1.2L turbo petrol engine. It is available from its Pure+ variant.
The price of the Tata Curvv Pure+ variant is ₹12.67 lakh (ex-showroom).
Published April 8th 2025, 14:43 IST