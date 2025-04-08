Tata Nexon to Hyundai Venue: Top 5 Most Affordable Cars with DCT Gearbox in India

Cars With DCT Gearbox: The automotive companies in India offer different types of gearboxes in their vehicles. Among them, Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT) gearboxes have gained quite popularity among the buyers. These gearboxes are popular for a smooth gear shift experience and earlier this was offered in the luxury vehicles only. One of the cons of DCT gearboxes is they are a bit on the higher side for maintenance. The most affordable car with a DCT gearbox is the Tata Altroz.

Here is a list of the top five most affordable cars that offers a DCT gearbox to the buyers:

Tata Altroz

The first car on the list is the Tata Altroz. It is the most affordable premium hatchback that comes with a DCT gearbox and uses a wet-clutch technology for the gear shifts. It offers the DCT transmission from the XM+ variant onwards.

What is the price of Tata Altroz XM+ variant?

The price of the Tata Altroz XM+ variant is ₹8.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai i20 N Line

The Hyundai i20 N Line is a performance version of the regular i20. It has a seven-speed DCT gearbox, having a dry-clutch technology and this is mated to a 1.0L turbo petrol engine. It is available from the N6 variant.

What is the price of Hyunai i20 N Line N6 variant?

The price of Hyundai i20 N Line N6 variant is ₹11.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue is a sub-4m compact SUV, and offers a seven-speed DCT gearbox with the turbo petrol engine. The buyers can opt for the DCT gearbox from the S(O) variant onwards.

What is the price of Hyundai Venue S(O) variant?

The price of Hyundai Venue S(O) variant is ₹11.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon is the second sub-4m compact SUV on the list that has a dual-clutch transmission on offer. It offers DCT gearbox with the petrol engine only and is available from the Creative variant.

What is the price of Tata Nexon Creative variant?

The price of the Tata Nexon Creative variant is ₹12.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv is a coupe-SUV, which has a DCT gearbox mated to boht the petrol and diesel engine. It is equipped with a 1.5L diesel engine and a 1.2L turbo petrol engine. It is available from its Pure+ variant.

What is the price of Tata Curvv Pure+ variant?