Tata Nexon to Kia Seltos: 5 SUVs with Sunroofs To Consider Under ₹20 Lakh

Sunroof Cars Under ₹20 Lakh: Sunroofs in cars have become a popular feature in budget-friendly vehicles on the market. It brings in more light to the cabin, adds a premium touch, and enhances the overall interior experience, whether you are driving the car on a sunny day or during the monsoon season. If you are planning to purchase a new car with a sunroof, there are several SUVs available under ₹20 lakh that offer this feature.

Here is a list of the 5 SUVs with sunroofs that you can consider under ₹20 lakh in the market:

Tata Nexon

The first SUV on the list is the Tata Nexon. It is a sub-4m compact SUV segment, which offers both a regular and a panoramic sunroof. You can choose the sunroof from the Smart + variant. Further, the Nexon is available with a 1.2L turbo petrol, a 1.5L diesel and a CNG option as well.

The price of the Tata Nexon starts at ₹9.09 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

MG Astor

The next car on the list, which you can consider, is the MG Astor. It is a compact SUV that offers a panoramic sunroof from the Sharp Pro variant, which is the top-spec variant. You can choose the Astor with a 1.5L NA petrol engine and a 1.3L turbo petrol engine.

The price of the MG Astor starts at ₹11.38 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

The next compact SUV on the list that you can consider is the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. It is a popular compact SUV, having great space, and it offers a panoramic sunroof from the Zeta (O) variant onwards. You can choose the Grand Vitara from a 1.5L strong hybrid and a 1.5L mild hybrid petrol engine, along with an AWD drivetrain as well.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara starts at ₹13.12 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Kia Seltos

If you are looking for a stylish SUV that is feature-loaded and has multiple powertrain options, then you can check out the Kia Seltos. It offers a panoramic sunroof from the HTK (O) variant onwards. You can choose the Seltos from a 1.5L petrol, turbo petrol, or a diesel engine option.

The price of the Kia Seltos starts at ₹13.12 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

MG Hector

The last option in the list, which you can check out, is in the mid-size SUV segment, the MG Hector. It has a spacious cabin, and Hector offers a panoramic sunroof from the Select Pro variant. The MG Hector is available with a 1.5L turbo petrol or a 2.0L diesel engine.