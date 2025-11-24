Tata Nexon to Mahindra Thar: Top 5 Cars with Best Ground Clearance: Conquer Any Road!

SUVs with Best Ground Clearance: When buyers are planning for a new car purchase in India, the ground clearance continues to be a key consideration since there are diverse road conditions across the country. In recent times, cars that come with higher ground clearance often offer better confidence of driving on bad roads and uneven surfaces, making them a popular choice among daily commuters and long-distance travellers. Some of the popular cars with high ground clearance are the Tata Nexon (208mm), Maruti Suzuki Victoris (210mm), and others.

Here is a list of the top 5 cars that offer the best ground clearance:

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon is a popular sub-4m compact SUV in the market. It comes with a long list of features and has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP. Tata offers the Nexon with 208mm ground clearance, which makes it a good daily drive and tackles bad roads and rough patches easily.

The price of the Tata Nexon is ₹8.36 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Advertisement

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Maruti Suzuki has recently launched the Victoris in the Indian market. It is sold via the Arena dealerships and is a feature-rich offering in the compact SUV segment. The Maruti Suzuki Victoris comes with a 210mm ground clearance, and it can tackle any terrain and bad roads easily.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris starts at ₹12.36 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Advertisement

Honda Elevate

The next compact SUV on the list that offers good ground clearance is the Honda Elevate. It was launched in 2023 and is an underrated option in the segment. It has decent features and comes with a 220mm ground clearance. Honda offers the Elevate with a single engine option.

The price of the Honda Elevate starts at ₹12.83 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Mahindra Thar

The Mahindra Thar is a popular SUV in the market. It has good road presence, and Mahindra recently updated it with new features for the Indian market. The Mahindra Thar comes with a 226mm ground clearance, and it is offered with a 4x4 setup as well.

The price of the Mahindra Thar is ₹11.37 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Force Gurkha

The Force Gurkha is a full-size SUV, which is huge in dimensions, has basic features, and is a 4x4 SUV. Force offers the Gurkha in a three-door and a five-door variant, and it has a 233mm ground clearance. It comes with a 2.6L diesel engine.

The price of the Force Gurkha is ₹18.91 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the three-door variant.