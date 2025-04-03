Tata Nexon to Skoda Kylaq: Top 5 Most Affordable Cars with Turbo Petrol Engine Under ₹10 Lakh

Cars with Turbo Petrol Engine: The craze for turbo petrol engines recently surged among car buyers in India. Multiple automakers have started offering turbo petrol engines in their entry-level models. Skoda India recently launched the Kylaq, the most affordable sub-4m compact SUV with a turbo petrol engine.

Here is a list of the top 5 most affordable cars that has a turbo petrol engine:

Skoda Kylaq:

The first car on the list is the Skoda Kylaq. It was recently launched in India. Kylaq has a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, producing 120BHP and 170Nm torque, paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission.

The price of Skoda Kylaq is ₹7.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV 3XO:

The next car on the list is the Mahindra XUV 3XO. Mahindra offers it with two-turbo petrol engine options. There is a 1.2L MPFi petrol engine and a 1.2L TGDI petrol engine. Both the engine are paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic or an AMT transmission.

The price of Mahindra XUV 3XO is ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Nexon:

Tata Nexon is a popular choice among the buyers in this segment. Tata Motors offer the Nexon with a 1.2L turbo petrol engine, producing 120BHP and 170Nm torque, paired with a five-speed manual, a six-speed manual and an AMT gearbox.

The price of Tata Nexon is ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Syros:

Kia India recently launched the Syros for the Indian market. It is available with a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, which is also present in the Kia Sonet. This engine produces 120BHP and 170Nm torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

The price of Kia Syros is ₹8.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Nissan Magnite:

The Nissan Magnite is an underrated vehicle in its segment. It is powered by a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, producing 110BHP and 170 Nm torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.