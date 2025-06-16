Tata Nexon vs Hyundai Venue: Which SUV Offers Better Value Around ₹15 Lakh?

Updated 16 June 2025 at 13:06 IST
Nexon vs Venue: The sub-4m compact SUV segment is popular among buyers as there are multiple options to choose from. In this segment, the Tata Nexon is a popular choice as it is a safe SUV, and is available in a petrol, diesel and a CNG option. On the other side, buyers can also check out the Hyundai Venue. It comes with a petrol and diesel engine option and has Level-1 ADAS for safety.
Which is a better value for money option between the Tata Nexon and the Hyundai Venue?
Here is a quick comparison of the Tata Nexon and the Hyundai Venue for prospective buyers:
The price of the Tata Nexon starts at ₹9.11 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. On the other side, the price of the Hyundai Venue starts at ₹9.05 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.
As per ARAI, the Tata Nexon has a fuel efficiency of 17.44 km/l for manual transmission and 17.18 km/l for automatic transmission of the petrol engine. For diesel, the ARAI fuel efficiency is 23.23 km/l for manual transmission and 24.07 km/l for the automatic transmission.
On the other hand, the Hyundai Venue has an ARAI fuel efficiency of 24.02 km/l for the manual and 18.03 km/l for the petrol automatic variant. For the diesel manual, the ARAI mileage is 24.2 km/l for the manual variant.
Both the Tata Nexon and the Hyundai Venue offer a long list of features. The Tata Nexon has a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, six airbags, and more. On the other side, the Hyundai Venue has a regular sunroof, three driving modes, and Level-1 ADAS for safety.
The Tata Nexon and the Hyundai Venue are popular sub-4m compact SUVs in the market. Buyers looking for a diesel automatic SUV, and slightly more fuel efficiency, can check out the Tata Nexon. However, buyers who are looking for more fuel efficiency from petrol or diesel manual gearboxes can check out the Hyundai Venue.
Published 16 June 2025 at 13:06 IST