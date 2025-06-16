Tata Nexon vs Hyundai Venue: Which SUV Offers Better Value Around ₹15 Lakh?

Nexon vs Venue: The sub-4m compact SUV segment is popular among buyers as there are multiple options to choose from. In this segment, the Tata Nexon is a popular choice as it is a safe SUV, and is available in a petrol, diesel and a CNG option. On the other side, buyers can also check out the Hyundai Venue. It comes with a petrol and diesel engine option and has Level-1 ADAS for safety.

Which is a better value for money option between the Tata Nexon and the Hyundai Venue?

Here is a quick comparison of the Tata Nexon and the Hyundai Venue for prospective buyers:

Tata Nexon vs Hyundai Venue: Price

The price of the Tata Nexon starts at ₹9.11 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. On the other side, the price of the Hyundai Venue starts at ₹9.05 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Tata Nexon vs Hyundai Venue: Fuel Efficiency

As per ARAI, the Tata Nexon has a fuel efficiency of 17.44 km/l for manual transmission and 17.18 km/l for automatic transmission of the petrol engine. For diesel, the ARAI fuel efficiency is 23.23 km/l for manual transmission and 24.07 km/l for the automatic transmission.

On the other hand, the Hyundai Venue has an ARAI fuel efficiency of 24.02 km/l for the manual and 18.03 km/l for the petrol automatic variant. For the diesel manual, the ARAI mileage is 24.2 km/l for the manual variant.

Tata Nexon vs Hyundai Venue: Features

Both the Tata Nexon and the Hyundai Venue offer a long list of features. The Tata Nexon has a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, six airbags, and more. On the other side, the Hyundai Venue has a regular sunroof, three driving modes, and Level-1 ADAS for safety.

Republic Auto Says: