Tata Punch Becomes Best-Seller In CY 2024, PV Sales Surges by 3% YoY: Check Details

Rise of Tata Punch: Tata Motor, India’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturer has announced its sales for March 2025. According to Tata Motors, the Punch was the best-selling model in CY 2024. Further, despite falling to number fourth position in sales in February 2025, Tata Motors stood at the third position in monthly sales in March 2025. The total sales of Tata Motors in March 2025 stood at 51,872 units, having a marginal growth of 3.13 per cent as compared to March 2024.
The domestic sales of Tata Motors stood at 51,616 units in March 2025. There was a marginal growth of 3.01 per cent on a year-on-year basis and a growth of 11.16 per cent on a month-on-month basis.
According to the statement, the exports of Tata Motor’s in March 2025 stood at 256 units. The company saw a growth of 36.90 per cent on a year-on-year basis.
In the electric vehicle segment, the passenger vehicle sales of Tata Motors stood at 5,353 units in March 2025. It saw a decline of 20.56 per cent on a year-on-year basis and the volumes fell short by 1,385 units as compared to March 2024.
The price of the Tata Punch is ₹6.20 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Smart variant.
Published April 1st 2025, 17:59 IST