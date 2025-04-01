Tata Punch Becomes Best-Seller In CY 2024, PV Sales Surges by 3% YoY: Check Details

Rise of Tata Punch: Tata Motor, India’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturer has announced its sales for March 2025. According to Tata Motors, the Punch was the best-selling model in CY 2024. Further, despite falling to number fourth position in sales in February 2025, Tata Motors stood at the third position in monthly sales in March 2025. The total sales of Tata Motors in March 2025 stood at 51,872 units, having a marginal growth of 3.13 per cent as compared to March 2024.

Tata Punch, Image Source: Tata Motors

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Domestic Sales:

The domestic sales of Tata Motors stood at 51,616 units in March 2025. There was a marginal growth of 3.01 per cent on a year-on-year basis and a growth of 11.16 per cent on a month-on-month basis.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Exports:

According to the statement, the exports of Tata Motor’s in March 2025 stood at 256 units. The company saw a growth of 36.90 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Tata Motors EV Sales in March 2025:

In the electric vehicle segment, the passenger vehicle sales of Tata Motors stood at 5,353 units in March 2025. It saw a decline of 20.56 per cent on a year-on-year basis and the volumes fell short by 1,385 units as compared to March 2024.

Tata Motors Sales in FY25:

According to Tata Motors in FY 2024-2025, Tata Motors recorded total domestic sales of 5,53,585 units. It saw a marginal decline of 3.03 per cent as compared to FY 2023-2024 and the volumes were short by 17,370 units.

The exports of Tata Motors in FY 2024-2025 were at 2,678 units. The company saw a growth of 5.43 per cent as compared to FY 2023-2024.

The electric vehicle sales in FY 2024-2025 stood at 64,276 units. The volumes fell short by 9,557 units, resulting in a decline of 12.94 per cent as compared to FY 2023-2024.

Tata Punch Price: