Tata Punch CNG Facelift Spotted Testing - What to Expect?

Tata Punch CNG Facelift: If you are exploring getting a new micro-SUV around ₹7 lakh, which has sporty exteriors, comfortable interiors, and decent features, you can check out the Tata Punch. It is a popular choice among buyers and comes with a petrol and a CNG powertrain. Now, Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the Punch facelift in the Indian market. Recently, a Team BHP user shared the images of the upcoming Tata Punch CNG facelift and some details were revealed. The test mule was covered under heavy camouflage and was spotted in Kerala.

Here’s a quick rundown of the upcoming Tata Punch CNG facelift:

Upcoming Tata Punch CNG Facelift Exteriors

The exteriors of the upcoming Tata Punch CNG facelift are likely to have cosmetic changes. The front is likely to get a similar design as the Nexon, but will continue to get a split setup for the LED headlamps and DRLs. As per the recent spyshots, the LED headlamps are positioned on the bumper. It is expected to get a new design for the alloy wheels, and though it was heavily camouflaged, the upcoming Tata Punch CNG facelift will come with subtle roof rails to enhance the sporty aesthetic.

Image Source: TeamBHP

At the rear, the upcoming Tata Punch CNG facelift is expected to get a new design for the taillamps and revised bumpers.

Upcoming Tata Punch CNG Facelift Interiors

Image Source: TeamBHP

Coming to the interiors, Tata may revise the complete design of the dashboard. According to the images shared on Team BHP, the test mule was spotted with a dual-tone interior theme, a new two-spoke steering wheel, which is present on the Tiago, Nexon, and others. However, it is likely to continue with the same 10.25-inch infotainment screen and other elements.

Upcoming Tata Punch CNG Facelift Engine Options

The upcoming Tata Punch CNG facelift is likely to continue with the same 1.2L inline three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Upcoming Tata Punch CNG Facelift Launch