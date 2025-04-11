​​Tata Punch CNG vs Hyundai Exter CNG: Price, Features, Engine Compared

Punch CNG vs Exter CNG: The CNG vehicles have recently gained popularity among buyers since the bi-fuel technology offers great fuel efficiency, but there is a compromise on the boot space on offer in the CNG vehicles. In India, the Tata Punch CNG has gained quite traction because of its dual-cylinder technology, resulting in decent boot space. However, it competes with the Hyundai Exter CNG in its segment, as it is also available with a single or a dual-cylinder CNG option to the buyers.

Confused about which CNG micro SUV to opt for, here is a side-by-side comparison of the Tata Punch CNG and the Hyundai Exter CNG for the buyers:

Tata Punch CNG vs Hyundai Exter CNG: Features

Both the Tata Punch CNG and the Hyundai Exter CNG are feature-loaded. The feature list on the Tata Punch CNG is similar to the regular Punch. It comes with a sunroof, LED headlamps, foglamps, automatic climate control, and more. The feature list on the Hyundai Exter CNG comprises sunroof, automatic climate control, a digital instrument cluster, and more.

Tata Punch CNG vs Hyundai Exter CNG: Safety Features

The Tata Punch CNG comes with dual-front airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, and other safety features. On the other side, the Hyundai Exter CNG has six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, and other safety features.

Tata Punch CNG vs Hyundai Exter CNG: Boot Space

The Tata Punch CNG has a boot space of 210L on offer and has a spare wheel as well. The Hyundai Exter CNG with double-cylinder technology has a boot space of 391L but misses out on a spare wheel.

Tata Punch CNG vs Hyundai Exter CNG: Engine Specifications

The Tata Punch CNG comes with a 1.2L inline three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which makes 71 bhp and 103Nm torque in the CNG mode. It is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. On the other side, the Hyundai Exter CNG is also equipped with a 1.2L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which makes 67 bhp and 95.2 Nm torque. This is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.

Tata Punch CNG vs Hyundai Exter CNG: Price