Tata Punch EV Facelift Launched in India - Price, Features, Range & More

Tata Punch EV Facelift: Tata Motors has launched the Punch EV facelift in the Indian market, featuring updated exterior and interior styling and new features. Recently, Tata Motors launched the Punch facelift in the Indian market, and similar changes have been incorporated into the Punch EV facelift. The Punch EV facelift is offered with two battery packs, five variants, seven colour options, and the automaker claims it has a ground clearance of 195mm and a water wading capacity of 450mm.

Here’s a quick rundown of the new Tata Punch EV facelift for the prospective buyers:

Tata Punch EV Facelift Price

The introductory price of the Tata Punch EV Facelift starts at ₹9.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes to ₹12.59 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant. However, the price of the Battery-as-a-Service, the price of the Punch EV facelift starts at ₹6.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹2.6 per kilometre for the battery.

Tata Punch EV Facelift Exteriors

On the outside, the design of the Tata Punch EV facelift has become sleeker and sharper. It gets a revised front profile, having a slimmer LED DRL, and continues to come with the LED projector headlamps and fog lamps. There is a revised pattern on the lower part of the bumper, and the automaker has introduced new colours as well. On the sides, the overall silhouette remains identical to the outgoing model and continues to run on 16-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, there is a new design for the connected LED tail lamps, similar to the ICE counterpart.

Tata Punch EV Facelift Interiors

On the inside, the Tata Punch EV facelift has minimal changes. For starters, it has a 10-inch infotainment screen, a digital instrument cluster, a two-spoke steering wheel, and others. Moreover, there are touch controls in the central panel and the dual-tone panels on the dashboard, and the leatherette upholstery enhances the overall premiumness of the cabin.

Tata Punch EV Facelift Features

Talking about features, the Tata Punch EV facelift includes a sunroof, automatic climate control, driving modes, regen-braking modes, auto headlamps and wipers, cruise control, and more. For safety features, the Punch EV facelift comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, a 360-degree parking camera, traction control, TPMS, and other safety features.

Tata Punch EV Facelift Range