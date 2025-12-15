Tata Punch to Kia Sonet: Top 5 Sub-4m Compact SUVs With Highest Sales in November 2025

Sub-4m Compact SUV Sales in November 2025: The sub-4-metre compact SUV category continues to dominate the Indian car market. In November 2025, several models in this segment saw a surge in sales, highlighting that the demand for compact yet feature-packed SUVs remains high. Automakers like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai, Kia, and others held their ground with consistent volumes across cities and smaller towns alike.

The first position on the list was secured by the Tata Nexon, followed by the Tata Punch, and others. The Nexon is a popular option among buyers, as it is a feature-packed offering and is offered with multiple engine combinations.

Here is a list of the top 5 sub-4m compact SUVs with the highest sales in November 2025:

Tata Nexon

The first car on the list is the Tata Nexon. It comes with features like a panoramic sunroof, ADAS, and others, and has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP. In November 2025, the Nexon saw total sales of 22,434 units, having a growth of 46 per cent on a YoY basis. The price of the Nexon starts at ₹9.12 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Tata Punch

The Tata Punch is a famous micro-SUV, having comfortable seating, and has been on sale for a long time. In November 2025, the Punch saw total sales of 18,753 units, having a growth of 21 per cent on a YoY basis. The Tata Punch comes with a single 1.2L NA petrol engine, and there is a CNG option as well. We can expect Tata to launch the Punch facelift in 2026. The price of the Punch starts at ₹6.33 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx, another popular choice among buyers, has multiple features, has two petrol engines, and offers comfortable seating. The Fronx saw total sales of 15,058 units in November 2025, and saw a marginal growth of 1 per cent on a YoY basis. The Fronx comes with a 1.2L NA petrol and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹7.84 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The fourth position on the list is the Maruti Suzuki Brezza. It comes with features like a 360-degree parking camera, a sunroof, and others. The Brezza saw total sales of 13,947, having a decline of 7 per cent on a YoY basis. In 2026, we can expect Maruti Suzuki to give an update to the Brezza, as it feels a bit dated in its current generation. The price of it starts at ₹9.44 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Kia Sonet