Top 5 Petrol SUVs in India With Best Mileage

Top Petrol SUVs: When buyers are planning for a new car, fuel efficiency tends to take centre stage in the discussion. Multiple buyers now prioritise petrol SUVs, which have good mileage and great driveability, along with everyday usability. Automakers have developed new engine technology, like German automakers Volkswagen and Skoda offer cylinder deactivation technology and strong hybrid options are offered by Maruti Suzuki and Toyota, which offer better performance and lower fuel consumption. Some of the popular SUVs in the market are the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Taisor, Tata Punch, and others.

Here is a list of the top 5 petrol SUVs that offer the best mileage:

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara:

The first SUV that you can check out is the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. This SUV is a popular option among buyers, as it offers comfortable seating and has a comprehensive set of features. It is available with a 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engine, which is mated with an e-CVT gearbox. The Grand Vitara has a fuel efficiency of 27.97 km/l as per ARAI.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is ₹12.67 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

The next SUV on the list, which you can consider, is the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. It is yet another popular choice among buyers, and has a comfortable and spacious cabin, and decent features on offer. The Fronx is equipped with a 1.2L naturally aspirated inline four-cylinder petrol engine, which is mated with a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. The Fronx has a fuel efficiency of 21.97 km/l as per ARAI.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is ₹7.84 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Tata Punch

If you are looking for a compact SUV that has decent fuel efficiency and robust build quality, you can consider the Tata Punch. It has features like a reverse parking camera, a wireless charger, and others, and offers decent space in the cabin. The Punch has a 1.2L NA three-cylinder petrol engine, mated with a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. The Punch has a fuel efficiency of 20.09 km/l as per ARAI for the manual variant.

The price of the Tata Punch is ₹6.33 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Volkswagen Taigun

Since the majority of the SUVs are offered with a naturally aspirated engine, buyers who prefer German driving pleasure, performance, and fuel efficiency can check out the Volkswagen Taigun. It comes with sporty dynamics, and with the 1.5L turbo petrol engine, it is equipped with cylinder deactivation technology. In this, the engine shuts down two out of four cylinders when the car is cruising at an idle pace, hence reducing the fuel consumption. The Taigun has a fuel efficiency of 19.87 km/l as per ARAI.

The price of the Volkswagen Taigun is ₹13.41 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai has recently updated its sub-4m compact SUV, Venue, for the Indian market. The automaker has updated the exterior design, but it remains unchanged mechanically. The Venue continues to come with a 1.2L NA petrol, mated with a five-speed manual and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, mated with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox. The Venue has a fuel efficiency of 18.74 km/l as per ARAI.