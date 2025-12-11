Tata Punch to Maruti Suzuki Swift: Top 5 Cars with Highest Sales in November 2025

Cars with Highest Sales: The Indian automotive market witnessed a strong momentum in November 2025 as multiple automakers launched different cars across different segments and posted impressive sales figures ahead of the year-end season. According to the data from the Society of Indian Automotive Manufacturers (SIAM), the first position was secured by the Tata Nexon, followed by the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and other cars.

The Tata Nexon is a popular sub-4m compact SUV in the market. It has decent features and was recently updated with Level-2 ADAS features for more safety. Further, it has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP.

Here is a list of the top 5 cars that recorded the highest sales in November 2025:

Tata Nexon / Nexon EV

The first car on the list is the Tata Nexon. It recorded total sales of 22,434 units in November 2025, having a decent growth of 46.35 per cent on a YoY basis. The Nexon is available with a 1.2L turbo petrol engine along with a CNG option, and there is a 1.5L diesel engine on offer. The price of the Nexon starts at ₹9.12 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The next car on the list is the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. It is a famous car in the market, offering comfortable seating and decent features. It recorded total sales of 21,082 units in November 2025, having a growth of 78.98 per cent on a YoY basis. The price of the Dzire starts at ₹7.18 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is a budget hatchback having decent features and a simple design. In November 2025, the Swift saw total sales of 19,733 units, having a growth of 33.90 per cent on a YoY basis. It comes with a single engine option, and a CNG setup is also there. The price of the Swift starts at ₹6.65 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Tata Punch / EV

The Tata Punch is a famous micro-SUV, having a good design and a comfortable cabin. In November 2025, Punch saw total sales of 18,753 units, having a growth of 21.50 per cent on a year-on-year basis. The Punch comes with features like a reverse parking camera, automatic climate control, and, in 2026, we expect Tata to launch its facelift. The price of the Punch starts at ₹6.33 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Hyundai Creta / EV