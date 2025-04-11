Tata Tiago vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: How Do They Compare?

Tata vs Hyundai: Buyers planning for a new car and those with budget constraints have several options to check. Earlier, we got you a short comparison of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. Since the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is the entry-level model, it gives intense competition to the Tata Tiago as well. Tiago was recently updated with new convenience features and minimal design enhancements.

Confused about which one to opt for, here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the Tata Tiago and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios for the buyers:

Tata Tiago vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Price

The price of the Tata Tiago starts at ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. On the contrary, the price of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios starts at ₹5.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Tiago vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Features

The feature list on the Tata Tiago comprises a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, automatic wipers, automatic headlamps, and more. On the other hand, the convenience features on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios are a wireless charger, footwell lighting, a digital instrument cluster, an 8-inch infotainment screen, automatic climate control, and more.

Tata Tiago vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Safety Features

The safety features on the Tata Tiago consist of dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, and more. It has scored a four-star safety rating in the Global NCAP. On the other hand, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios comes with six airbags as standard, ABS, EBD, traction control, TPMS, and more.

Tata Tiago vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Engine

The buyers of the Tata Tiago will get a 1.2L inline three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. This engine makes 82 bhp and 113 Nm torque, paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. Further, it is also available with a CNG option and has an AMT gearbox as well.