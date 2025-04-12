Tata Punch vs Citroen C3: Which One to Choose Under ₹8 Lakh?

Tata Punch vs Citroen C3: The micro-SUV segment has recently witnessed a growing demand from buyers in India. Earlier, we got you a comparison of the Tata Punch CNG and the Hyundai Exter CNG for buyers with CNG preference. This article comprises the Tata Punch and its comparison with the Citroen C3. Punch is a popular vehicle in the micro-SUV segment. It has comfortable seating, decent features, and a frugal petrol engine. On the other hand, the Citroen C3 has better space, multiple engine options and better features.

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the Tata Punch and the Citroen C3 for the buyers:

Tata Punch vs Citroen C3: Price

The price of the Tata Punch starts at ₹6.20 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. The price of the Citroen C3 starts at ₹6.16 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Tata Punch vs Citroen C3: Features

The feature list on the Tata Punch comprises a regular sunroof, automatic climate control, a reverse parking camera, reverse parking sensors, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and more. On the other hand, the C3 has a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, automatic climate control, a digital instrument cluster, and more. However, it misses out on a sunroof.

Tata Punch vs Citroen C3: Safety Features

The safety features on the Tata Punch include six airbags, ABS, ESC, traction control, and other safety features. The Citroen C3 has six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, and other safety features.

Tata Punch vs Citroen C3: Engine

The buyers of the Tata Punch have a single-engine option. It has a 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine, making 82 bhp and 114 Nm torque, paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. It is also available with a CNG option.