  • Tata Punch Price Hiked by up to Rs 17,000: Here’s What Each Variant Costs Now

Published 19:43 IST, January 13th 2025

Tata Punch Price Hiked by up to Rs 17,000: Here’s What Each Variant Costs Now

Tata Motors has hiked the price of Punch with immediate effect. The company has announced a price surge of up to Rs 17,000 across its variants. Check Details:

Reported by: Auto Desk
Tata Punch
Tata Punch | Image: Tata Motors

Tata Punch Price Surge: India’s leading auto manufacturer, Tata Motors has hiked the price of its micro SUV, Punch with immediate effect. The company has announced a price surge of Rs 12,000 to Rs 17,000 across its variant lineup except for the base variant. It continues to have a same design, interiors and features. Punch has features such as automatic climate control, reverse parking camera, automatic headlamps, semi-digital instrument cluster, and more. Tata Punch has received five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP.

Tata Motor dealership has confirmed to Republic Auto about the price revision across Delhi showrooms.

Here’s a rundown of the updated prices that buyers need to know about the Tata Punch:

Tata Punch Price:

The company has announced a price hike of Rs 12,000 to Rs 17,000 across its variant lineup except for the base variant. The base variant of the Punch starts at Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the manual transmission is revised by Rs 12,000 to Rs 17,000 and the prices of the AMT variants are revised by Rs 17,000. 

Old Prices of Tata Punch (ex-showroom, Delhi), image Source: Tata Motors
New Prices of Tata Punch (ex-showroom, Delhi), Image Source: Tata Motors&nbsp;

Tata Punch Features:

Tata Punch has features such as a reverse parking camera, automatic headlamps, automatic climate control, driving modes, and more. Further, it has a semi-digital instrument cluster, a sunroof, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen. For safety, the Punch has six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, and more.

Tata Punch Engine Specifications:

Buyers of the Tata Punch has a 1.2L inline three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine to opt. This engine is also present in the other Tata models. The 1.2L engine produces 82BHP and 113Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. Buyers can also opt the Punch with a CNG option. With the CNG, it is equipped with dual-cylinder, resulting in a decent boot space.

Buyers are recommended to check the prices with their nearest dealers for more accurate price of the preferred Tata Punch variant. 

