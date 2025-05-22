Tata Safari vs Hyundai Alcazar - How Do They Compare?

Tata vs Hyundai: Buyers looking for a mid-size SUV, having a feature loaded cabin, multiple engine options, and comfortable cabin have multiple options to choose from. Tata Motors offer its Safari, which is the flagship offering in India. On the other hand, it competes with the Hyundai Alcazar, which was recently got an update. Both are feature-loaded and has a spacious cabin on offer.

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the Tata Safari and the Hyundai Alcazar for buyers:

Republic Auto Verdict

The mid-size SUV segment has gained popularity in the market. Both the options are well-loaded and popular in the market. However, buyers looking for a more muscular SUV can check out the Tata Safari. However, buyers looking for a more premium cabin experience and slightly more features can check out the Hyundai Alcazar.

Tata Safari vs Hyundai Alcazar - Price

The price of the Tata Safari starts at ₹18.05 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. The price of the Hyundai Alcazar starts at ₹20.01 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Tata Safari vs Hyundai Alcazar - Features

Both the Tata Safari and the Hyundai Alcazar are feature-loaded offering in the segment. Tata Safari has dual-zone climate control, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, front ventilated seats, ambient lighting, wireless charger, driving modes, a panoramic sunroof and more. On the other side, the Hyundai Alcazar has 64 colour ambient lighting, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, 360-degree parking camera, a wireless charger, middle-row ventilated seats, and more.

Tata Safari vs Hyundai Alcazar - Safety Features

Both the Tata Safari and the Hyundai Alcazar has Level-2 ADAS features, six airbags, ABS, ESC, traction control, TPMS, and more. However, Tata Safari has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP.

Tata Safari vs Hyundai Alcazar - Engine