Updated 28 November 2025 at 17:45 IST
Tata Sierra (2025) vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris - How Do They Compare?
Recently, Tata Motors intensified the compact SUV segment and revived its iconic Sierra nameplate in the Indian market and launched it in six colour options. Since it competes in the compact SUV segment, Maruti Suzuki intensified the competition with its Victoris. Here is a quick comparison of the Tata Sierra (2025) and the Maruti Suzuki Victoris for the buyers:
Tata vs Maruti: If you are looking for a new car around ₹15 lakh, which has stylish looks, good features, and multiple powertrain options, there are various options available in the market. Recently, Tata Motors intensified the compact SUV segment and revived its iconic Sierra nameplate in the Indian market. The Indian automaker launched it in six colour options, which are equipped with multiple convenience features, and is offered with three engine options.
Since it competes in the compact SUV segment, Maruti Suzuki, being the leading automaker, intensified the competition with its Victoris. It has gained popularity among buyers, comes with decent features, and has two engine options on offer.
Tata Sierra (2025) vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris - Price
The price of the Tata Sierra (2025) is ₹13.51 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. On the other hand, the price of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris is ₹12.36 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.
Tata Sierra (2025) vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris - Features
Regarding the feature list, both are well-equipped options in the segment. The Sierra comes with a triple-screen layout, a dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, terrain modes, drive modes, and others. On the other hand, the Victoris comes with a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, a digital instrument cluster, and others.
Tata Sierra (2025) vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris - Safety Features
Regarding the safety features, both the Tata Sierra and the Maruti Suzuki Victoris have decent offerings. Both the SUVs come with Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, a 360-degree parking camera, and other safety features.
Tata Sierra (2025) vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris - Engine
The Sierra is available with a 1.5L NA petrol, a 1.5L turbo petrol, and a 1.5L diesel engine on offer. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris comes with a 1.5L NA petrol engine along with CNG and AWD setup, and a 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engine.
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 28 November 2025 at 17:45 IST