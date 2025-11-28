Tata Sierra (2025) vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris - How Do They Compare?

Tata vs Maruti: If you are looking for a new car around ₹15 lakh, which has stylish looks, good features, and multiple powertrain options, there are various options available in the market. Recently, Tata Motors intensified the compact SUV segment and revived its iconic Sierra nameplate in the Indian market. The Indian automaker launched it in six colour options, which are equipped with multiple convenience features, and is offered with three engine options.

Since it competes in the compact SUV segment, Maruti Suzuki, being the leading automaker, intensified the competition with its Victoris. It has gained popularity among buyers, comes with decent features, and has two engine options on offer.

Here is a quick comparison of the Tata Sierra (2025) and the Maruti Suzuki Victoris for the buyers:

Tata Sierra (2025) vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris - Price

The price of the Tata Sierra (2025) is ₹13.51 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. On the other hand, the price of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris is ₹12.36 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Advertisement

Tata Sierra (2025) vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris - Features

Regarding the feature list, both are well-equipped options in the segment. The Sierra comes with a triple-screen layout, a dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, terrain modes, drive modes, and others. On the other hand, the Victoris comes with a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, a digital instrument cluster, and others.

Tata Sierra (2025) vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris - Safety Features

Regarding the safety features, both the Tata Sierra and the Maruti Suzuki Victoris have decent offerings. Both the SUVs come with Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, a 360-degree parking camera, and other safety features.

Advertisement

Tata Sierra (2025) vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris - Engine