Upcoming EV Car Launch: The Indian automotive market is set to witness a number of new electric cars entering the market in 2026. As manufacturers continue to strengthen their focus on electric mobility, these upcoming EV cars are likely to bring advancements in range, features and charging capability, while these will be targeting different price segments.

Buyers are likely to see wider choices and improved options in the near future as more automakers are planning for dedicated EV launches. Some of the popular options that are expected are Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Tata Sierra EV, and others.

Here’s a list of the top upcoming EV cars to launch in 2026 in India:

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

The first EV SUV on the list is the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. It was first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 earlier this year, and recently, the automaker revealed the claimed range of the e Vitara. It has a claimed range of 543km from its 61kWh battery pack, and has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP.

Advertisement

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is expected to launch in early 2026.

Tata Sierra EV

The next EV SUV on the list is the Tata Sierra EV. It was recently spotted testing with heavy camouflage and is expected to retain a similar silhouette as the ICE version, while the design has EV-specific cues. Moreover, Tata Motors is expected to offer it with both AWD and RWD drivetrains, similar to what we have seen in the Harrier EV.

Advertisement

The Tata Sierra EV is expected to launch in mid-2026.

Kia Syros EV

The South Korean automaker, Kia, is expected to launch the electric version of the Syros for the Indian market. It has been spotted testing globally, and the test mules revealed that it will have a boxy shape, with a similar design to the headlamps, taillamps, and alloy wheels. Talking about the features, Kia is expected to offer a similar list as the ICE version, which includes a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, driving modes, and others.