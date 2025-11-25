Tata Sierra Launched in India - Price, Features, Engine Specification and More

Sierra Returns in India: Tata Motors has officially revived the iconic Sierra nameplate and has launched it for the Indian market in a new IC avatar. The Indian automaker has showcased its multiple concepts and prototype models, and has finally launched it in the mid-size SUV segment. Tata Motors recently unveiled the production spec version last week, and the new Sierra debuts with a new petrol engine, multiple convenience features, is available in six colour options and multiple variants.

Tata will position the Sierra above the Curvv coupe SUV in its domestic portfolio. It will come with a 1.5L turbo petrol, NA petrol and a diesel engine. The bookings of the new Tata Sierra will begin from November 16, 2025, and the deliveries will commence from mid-January 2026.

Here’s a quick rundown of the new Tata Sierra for the prospective buyers:

Tata Sierra Price and Variants

The introductory price of the Tata Sierra starts at ₹11.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. It will be offered in seven variant options. These are:

Smart+

Pure

Pure+

Adventure

Adventure+

Accomplished

Accomplished+

Tata Sierra Features

The Tata Sierra is equipped with a long list of convenience features. For starters, it comes with a 12.3-inch infotainment and passenger display, having wireless connectivity for headphones, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, terrain modes, a panoramic sunroof, a 12-speaker JBL audio system, a sound bar on the dashboard, with Dolby Atmos surround sound technology, and others. Further, it gets ambient lighting, rear window sunshades, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and other convenience features.

Tata Sierra Safety Features

Tata Motors, during the press briefing, showcased a head-on collision between two Sierras. It highlighted the safety and robust platform as it will seemingly target a five-star safety rating in NCAP crash tests. However, the Sierra comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, a 360-degree parking camera, front and rear parking sensors, and others. Moreover, it has Leve-2+ ADAS features, which include intelligent speed assist, blind spot assist, adaptive cruise control and others.

Tata Sierra Engine Specifications

The Sierra will come with three engine options. It debuts with a new 1.5L petrol engine, wherein there is a 1.5L inline four-cylinder NA petrol engine and a 1.5L inline four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, and there is a 1.5L diesel engine.

The 1.5L NA petrol engine makes 106 bhp and 145Nm of peak torque, mated with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCA gearbox.

The 1.5L turbo petrol engine makes 160 bhp and 255 Nm of peak torque, mated with a six-speed automatic gearbox.

The 1.5L diesel engine makes 118 bhp and 260 Nm of torque, mated with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

However, Tata Motors has further said it is working on an AWD drivetrain and CNG options as well.

Tata Sierra Dimensions

The Tata Sierra falls in the mid-size SUV segment, and has a length of more than 4m. The dimensions of the Sierra are:

Length of Tata Sierra - 4,340mm

Width of Tata Sierra - 1,841mm

Height of Tata Sierra - 1,715mm

Wheelbase of Tata Sierra - 2,730mm

Ground Clearance of Tata Sierra - 205mm

Boot Space of Tata Sierra - 622L

Tata Sierra Colour Options